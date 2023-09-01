Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso is expected to remain at the club despite interest from other clubs this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Lo Celso will be sidelined for Tottenham's upcoming match against Burnley due to a quad strain, but the injury is not serious.

Tottenham rejected an approach from Barcelona and were only willing to let Lo Celso leave on a permanent deal or loan with a mandatory buyout clause. He now looks set to stay at the club for the time being.

Tottenham Hotspur look set to keep hold of Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso despite the uncertainty that has swirled around his future this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Tottenham Hotspur latest transfer news - Giovani Lo Celso

Cited by Football London, Spurs manager Postecoglou has confirmed that Lo Celso will be missing from the Lilywhites' trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday due to a quad strain sustained in the defeat to Fulham in the Carabao Cup, as he stated: "From the other night, the only one missing is Gio Lo Celso. He's got a quad strain, that's why we took him off at half time. It's nothing too serious. We've got the break coming up so hopefully not too long after that."

Lo Celso, who earns in the region of £70,000 per week on the books at Hotspur Way, has made just two cameo appearances this campaign, coming against Bournemouth and Fulham during the week, as per Transfermarkt.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona were rebuffed in an approach to try and offer Lo Celso an escape route away from north London; however, Tottenham were unwilling to let the Argentina international leave unless it was on a permanent deal or loan with a mandatory buyout clause.

Tuttomercatoweb had claimed earlier this window that Serie A champions Napoli had emerged as a possible destination for Lo Celso in the final weeks of the window and the 27-year-old was believed to be open to a move to Italy; nevertheless, nothing has come from these links and he now looks set to stay put at Tottenham for the time being.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Giovani Lo Celso?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown has signalled that Lo Celso is set to stay at Tottenham beyond the conclusion of Deadline Day.

Brown told GMS: "Yeah, there's been some interest in Spurs' players. I know there are several clubs that wanted Lo Celso; it seems pretty clear that he's sticking around. We asked Postecoglou again today and the message was that while he's got a small injury, he's considered part of the squad now and quite a key member of it. He seems to be considered now a kind of backup or substitute option for Maddison in those areas of the pitch, so I think he's going to get minutes this season and will stay."