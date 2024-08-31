Tottenham Hotspur managed to offload outcast Giovani Lo Celso before the summer transfer window deadline yesterday and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ange Postecoglou’s side have included a sell-on clause in his new contract.

The Greek-Australian chief enjoyed a fruitful summer of business, particularly from an incomings standpoint, welcoming the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall to the fold, while they also eclipsed their club-record addition with Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham - 24/25 Summer Incomings Player Position Club Fee Lucas Bergvall CM Djurgarden £8.5m George Feeney ST Glentoran Undisclosed Archie Gray CM Leeds Utd Undisclosed Timo Werner LW/ST RB Leipzig Loan Min-Hyuk Yang RW Gangwon FC Undisclosed Dominic Solanke ST Bournemouth £65m Wilson Odobert LW Burnley Undisclosed

Offloading those deemed surplus to requirements was viewed as equally important in their quest to end their drawn-out trophy drought and Rosario-born Lo Celso, 28, is among those who left north London.

Tottenham Include Sell-On Clause in Lo Celso Deal

Aston Villa attempted to hijack Spanish side’s move

Amid concerns over game time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Argentine joined former Real Betis permanently, signing a four-year deal, after being on the periphery of Postecoglou’s plans for the current campaign.

Aston Villa were earmarked as potential suitors over the summer and, according to Romano, attempted to hijack Real Betis’ move for the 57-cap, three-goal Argentina international, who played just 77 times in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 108-game stint for Tottenham, Lo Celso notched 10 goals and eight assists.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Tottenham have been proactive in planning ahead, suggesting that should the midfielder’s Spanish employers sell him in the future, the north Londoners will be in line for a portion of the fee.

“Tottenham have included sell-on clause into Gio Lo Celso deal with Real Betis.”

The 28-year-old joined the north Londoners in the summer of 2020 from Real Betis but struggled to assert himself as a first team regular under a host of managers. Now, four years later, and he’s now gone full circle to rejoin the La Liga side.

Adding to Real Betis and Tottenham’s joint summer business, the latter have reached an agreement with the former to become Johnny Cardoso’s ‘priority option’ for the future. Should the English side against signing the USMNT international, Romano revealed on X that they will receive a portion of his any sell-on fee that his La Liga employers receive.

Tottenham Could Still Sanction Duo of Departures

Sergio Reguilion and Alfie Devine have uncertain futures

Journalist Alasdair Gold told his X followers that the north London-based outfit, despite the UK transfer window slamming shut at 11pm on Friday evening, could still sanction a duo of sales – one on a permanent basis and one temporarily.

Left-back Sergio Reguilon, who will struggle to earn a starting spot thanks to the ever-impressive Destiny Udogie, and youngster Alfie Devine, who was tipped for a loan move to League One outfit Birmingham City, could both be shipped off.

In terms of 20-year-old Devine, Gold reported that a number of clubs – Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, Parma and sides from Germany – were interested in sealing a loan move for the attacking midfielder, but no exit came to fruition.

