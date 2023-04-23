Tottenham Hotspur found themselves 5-0 down inside 20 minutes against Newcastle and fans have labelled it the most 'Spursy' thing ever.

In a vital Premier League clash, with Champions League football on the line, Spurs travelled to St James. Park, hoping to reignite their hope of securing fourth spot.

The visitors started the day just three points behind the Magpies and could have moved level on points with Eddie Howe's team if they secured victory.

But it proved to be a horror start for the north London side.

In fact, it was so bad that it's one of the worst starts by a team to a Premier League match in history.

Southampton also conceded five in the first half to Leicester back in 2020, while Manchester City put five past Watford in 2019.

Spurs concede Five in 20 minutes.

To get things started, Jacob Murphy prodded home after just two minutes to give the Magpies lift off.

Then, just four minutes later, Fabian Schar sent the ball into the box and Joelinton latched on to the end of his cross to make it two.

Remarkably, Murphy then got his second of the game in the ninth minute – blasting a shot from outside the box past Hugo Lloris.

But the damage was not done yet.

Striker Alexander Isak slotted a fourth past Lloris, before notching a fifth soon after to compound Tottenham's misery.

Does it get any worse than that?

Check out the goals in all their glory below:

VIDEO: Jacob Murphy's first goal vs Spurs

VIDEO: Joelinton's goal vs Spurs

VIDEO: Jacob Murphy's second goal vs Spurs

VIDEO: Alexander Isak first goal

VIDEO: Alexandar Isak second goal

Spurs blasted by former players

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Spurs and Newcastle star Chris Waddle slammed Tottenham's attitude.

"I don't know what to say now," he said.

"Newcastle have been brilliant and I don't want to take anything away from their performance, but Tottenham are a shambles. It's literally embarrassing.

"When you get rid of your manager and your assistant plays the same way then it isn't going to change."

Similarly, Jamie Carragher tweeted: "Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season.

"Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger.

"Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate."