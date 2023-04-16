Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wouldn't be keen to appoint Graham Potter as the Lilywhites' new manager, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 47-year-old is currently out of work following his dismissal from Chelsea and has been linked with several Premier League jobs since departing Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Graham Potter

Recently, Football Insider have revealed that Spurs aren't considering Potter as a potential candidate to succeed Antonio Conte at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Potter previously rejected Tottenham's advances in 2021 when he was at Brighton & Hove Albion, as the north London outfit searched for a replacement to take over from Portuguese icon Jose Mourinho in mid-season.

In Potter's reasoning for turning down the chance to become Tottenham manager, the report states that a reluctance to work with Spurs chairman Levy was one of the main factors in why he elected to stay on the South Coast at the time.

Journalist Alisdair Gold has given his take on affairs in a Q&A with Football London, stating: “I would be shocked if Graham Potter doesn’t come into conversation again as he did in 2021, even after his tough time at Chelsea."

What has Paul Brown said about Graham Potter?

Journalist Brown says he would be 'surprised' if Levy were to approach Potter over the managerial vacancy at Spurs, in light of the 47-year-old knocking back the chance to take over in the past.

Brown told GMS: "I'd be surprised if Daniel Levy went in for him, having been snubbed the way he was before and when you look at how badly it went for him really at Chelsea, his stock has fallen through the floor. It would be a surprise if Potter ended up at Spurs."

Would Graham Potter be a good appointment by Tottenham Hotspur?

Potter has distinguishable qualities as a coach and favours adopting an attractive brand of attacking football; however, it is difficult to gauge how well-received he would be by Tottenham supporters if he were to pitch up at Hotspur Way.

Of course, his links to Chelsea wouldn't exactly endear him to the masses. At the same time, his failed spell at Stamford Bridge is hardly likely to inspire confidence in his ability to pick up regular results and steer a side to compete for a top-four position.

Nevertheless, Potter had an impressive spell in charge at Brighton and helped the Seagulls to record their highest-ever top-flight finish in 2021/22, finishing ninth in the Premier League, as per Coaches Voice.

The Solihull-born manager has already rejected Tottenham on one occasion and for now, at least, it looks like he won't be in the running to replace Conte in north London.