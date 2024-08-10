Highlights Tottenham have had a plethora of world-class central midfielders ply their trade at White Hart Lane.

Based in north London, Tottenham Hotspur have a history of producing players who epitomise their motto, 'Audere est Facere', which translates to 'To dare is to do' in English. It's the idea of playing with freedom, attacking intent and excitement to make the Spurs faithful get off their feet.

Their central midfielders have epitomised that in a nutshell. Spurs have rarely been one of the best clubs in the world, often falling just short, but they have still had the honour of watching some of the greatest players of all time ply their trade at White Hart Lane. Capable of defending and attacking, they proved crucial throughout their respective seasons.

We have decided to rank the nine greatest central midfielders in Spurs' history, with the list stretching from the double-winning side in the 1960s to the modern day. The likes of Glenn Hoddle, Rafael van der Vaart and Paul Gascoigne all excelled for Spurs as midfielders, but they were more attacking, acting as playmakers, instead of central midfielders. They were included in our greatest midfielders in Spurs' history list, though.

Ranking Factors

9 Best Tottenham Central Midfielders Ever Rank Player Years Playing 1. Danny Blanchflower 1954-1964 2. Ossie Ardiles 1978-1988 3. Luka Modric 2008-2012 4. Steve Perryman 1969-1986 5. Alan Mullery 1964-1972 6. Mousa Dembele 2012-2019 7. Dave Mackay 1959-1968 8. Ricky Villa 1978-1983 9. Michael Carrick 2004-2006

9 Michael Carrick

2004-2006

To begin, Michael Carrick's career is typically remembered for his impact at Manchester United. He was a workhorse, consistently dictating matches under one of the greatest managers of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson. However, what is often forgotten is that it was the same story at Spurs.

Signed from West Ham in 2004 and installed into the team by Martin Jol, Carrick pulled the strings in central midfield. His passing ability was quickly recognised as he controlled the middle of the park, even though he picked up just seven goal contributions in two years. Perhaps underrated by Spurs fans, Carrick only improved after he left.

Carrick's stats at Tottenham Appearances 75 Goals 2 Assists 5

8 Ricky Villa

1978-1983

In the modern day, there's very few technically gifted central midfielders. It epitomises the state of football, with automatic passes becoming more common than elegant runs through the middle of the park, yet that never used to be the case. Ricky Villa was a breath of fresh air when he arrived in 1978 alongside fellow Argentinean Osvaldo Ardiles.

Some may even consider him one of the greatest Argentine players of all time — and older Spurs fans will always remember one iconic Villa moment in the 1981 FA Cup final. "And still Ricky Villa... what a fantastic run," John Motson passionately said — and that iconic piece of commentary showcased Villa's talent. At that moment, he scored one of the greatest FA Cup final goals of all time with a dazzling run against Manchester City, as he dazzled his way from central midfield.

Villa's stats at Tottenham Appearances 157 Goals 20 Assists 1

7 Dave Mackay

1959-1968

Dave Mackay is considered one of Spurs' greatest left-backs of all time, but highlighting his talent, he was also one of the most versatile players, plying his trade consistently as a central midfielder. He won five major trophies during his nine-year spell in N17, playing a huge role in the club's greatest-ever team.

In the 1961 FA Cup Final, they beat Leicester City 2-0 before Mackay played a part in them retaining it a year later by beating Burnley 3-1. As an aggressive and powerful option, Spurs always looked worse without him, as he showed a traditional side to football that no longer exists.

Mackay's stats at Tottenham Appearances 293 Goals 48 Assists 3

6 Mousa Dembele

2012-2019

Close

If you ask a Tottenham player who was the best player they played with during the 2010s, most of them would say Mousa Dembele. Considering the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen plied their trade there, it might be surprising, but the former Fulham star was in a league of his own.

It took him time to adjust, but under Mauricio Pochettino, he was the heartbeat of an energetic team, utilising his strength, power and awareness to dominate the opposition. Dembele shrugged off the opposition like it was kickabout in the park, so when he left in 2019, the north London side were never the same. They are yet to truly replace him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2016/2017 Premier League season, Dembele had a dribble completion of over 85% - the highest in the league.

Dembele's stats at Tottenham Appearances 249 Goals 10 Assists 12

5 Alan Mullery

1964-1972

In an era of aggressive football, heavy balls and muddy pitches, Alan Mullery excelled in conditions which suited him to a tee. As a defensive-minded central midfielder, the England international excelled during an eight-year career in N17. He was a key player for the Spurs teams that won the FA Cup in 1967, whilst he captained them to victory in the 1971 Football League Cup Final and the 1972 UEFA Cup Final. His leadership, coupled with his tenacious and non-stop work ethic, meant that he was loved by those who watched him at White Hart Lane on a weekly basis.

Mullery's stats at Tottenham Appearances 187 Goals 17 Assists 1

4 Steve Perryman

1969-1986

Steve Perryman is the highest-capped Spurs player in Tottenham history. Not only is that a historic feat, but it was coupled with consistency and versatility most could only dream of. He is considered one of the greatest right-backs in Spurs' history due to his spell on the flank in the latter stages of his career, but his best performances came in the middle of the park.

He collected a plethora of medals, winning the UEFA Cup in 1972 and 1984 and the League Cup in 1971 and 1973. Epitomising his talent, the one-time England international was also voted the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 1982. Consistency personified.

Perryman's stats at Tottenham Appearances 582 Goals 25 Assists N/A

3 Luka Modric

2008-2012

Close

Luka Modric wouldn't be considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time without Tottenham. His best spell as a footballer unsurprisingly came with Real Madrid, where he won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 and helped the club based in the Spanish capital dominate the Champions League year after year.

However, his time at Spurs set up his whole career. From 2008 to 2012, Modric went from an unknown Croatian workhorse to one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. With 42 goal contributions, he created formidable partnerships with Gareth Bale and co, helping Spurs reach the Champions League for the first time since 1962.

Modric's stats at Tottenham Appearances 160 Goals 17 Assists 25

2 Ossie Ardiles

1978-1988

As previously mentioned, Ardiles joined Tottenham at the same time as Villa, with the combined transfer strongly considered one of the greatest decisions in the club's history. Now an ambassador for his club, some remember the Argentine for his quirky personality, but his talent on the pitch spoke for itself as well.

He was capable of dominating battles in the middle of the park, whilst his intrigue in driving forward into the final third saw him pick up 20 goals across a ten-year period. To celebrate his spell at the club, he was named to their Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ardiles' stats at Tottenham Appearances 277 Goals 20 Assists 6

1 Danny Blanchflower

1954-1964

Finally, Danny Blanchflower has been ranked as the greatest central midfielder in Tottenham's history. In 1954, he was signed for a fee of £30,000, which is equivalent to around £1 million in the modern-day. As a non-stop workhorse, the highlight of his time at Spurs came in the 1960/1961 season, when they won the league by eight points.

Blanchlower was captain as the North London club won their first 11 matches of the season — a league record at the time. They also beat Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup to become the first team in the 20th century to win the League and Cup double. In a shock to no one, he was voted FWA Footballer of the Year that year, but he continued his success until 1964. Forever a Tottenham legend.

Blanchflower's stats at Tottenham Appearances 207 Goals 16 Assists 1

