Tottenham Hotspur are one of the six sides that have consistently stayed in the Premier League. The club's stability and success can be attributed to exceptional managerial expertise in the dugouts over the years. Even before the Premier League, the Lilywhites have been a staple in the English top division since the 1978/79 season.

Stretching from the trophy-laden glory days of the 1960s to the modern-day brilliance of Harry Kane and co, which has narrowly missed out on silverware, several managers have created unforgettable memories for Spurs fans. Supporters have felt immense pride as their team took to the pitch, often showcasing the tactical excellence of their managers.

The current Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglou, is on his way to cementing his place among the club's greats. While the attacking Australia continues to add to his case, here's a closer look at the best managers in the history of Tottenham Hotspur.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The longer a manager stayed at the club, the more highly they are regarded.

- The longer a manager stayed at the club, the more highly they are regarded. Win Percentage - Simply put, the more matches they win, the better.

- Simply put, the more matches they win, the better. Trophies - Wins are most significant when they lead to silverware, as showcased by the very best Tottenham managers.

Best Tottenham Managers of All Time Rank Manager Tenure Win Percentage 1. Bill Nicholson 1958–1974 49% 2. Mauricio Pochettino 2014–2019 54% 3. Arthur Rowe 1949–1955 48% 4. Martin Jol 2004–2007 45% 5. Keith Burkinshaw 1976–1984 42% 6. Harry Redknapp 2008–2012 49% 7. John Cameron 1899–1907 52%

7 John Cameron

1899–1907

Let's travel back to the year 1899 when John Cameron took the role as player-manager for Tottenham Hotspur. At that time, Spurs were competing in the Southern Football League. The club became the first lower-division team to come from behind and defeat top-flight opposition in an FA Cup tie, with Cameron scoring the winning goal against Sunderland himself.

In 1900, Cameron guided Tottenham to the Southern Football League title, and in 1901, he led them to an even greater triumph by clinching the FA Cup. This victory secured Tottenham's status as the only club outside the English League to win the prestigious competition. At the turn of the century, Spurs epitomised the definition of an underdog, surprising the whole nation with their football.

Cameron resigned in March 1907, but his successes firmly etched his name into Tottenham's history. From the very beginning, he made a significant impact, arguably laying the groundwork for the club's future identity and success.

6 Harry Redknapp

2008–2012

Harry Redknapp is a beloved figure in football, not just in north London. His impact as Tottenham’s manager is often underrated, despite leading the club into the Champions League. After taking over from Juande Ramos in October 2008, a move which Spurs forced through by paying £5m in compensation to Portsmouth, Redknapp's reign was defined by smart additions in each transfer window.

A targetted splurge in January 2009 helped Tottenham climb to eighth place and reach that year's League Cup final, only losing to Manchester United on penalties. He continued to bolster the squad in the summer window of 2009, bringing in Peter Crouch, Sebastien Bassong and his favourite, Niko Kranjcar. In the 2009/10 season, Redknapp guided Spurs to one of their most successful Premier League campaigns, finishing fourth with 70 points. His achievements earned him the Premier League Manager of the Year award.

Tottenham’s lack of Champions League experience didn’t hold them back, as they reached the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Spanish giants Real Madrid. Redknapp followed this success with a fifth-place finish and then another top-four finish the following year.

Despite securing the club’s second fourth-place finish in three years, contract negotiations between Redknapp and Tottenham fell through, leading to his dismissal. It was a harsh decision that did not reflect the hard work he put into elevating the club to new heights.

5 Keith Burkinshaw

1976–1984

Despite a rocky start, Keith Burkinshaw stands as one of Tottenham Hotspur's most successful managers, surpassed only by Bill Nicholson in terms of major trophies won. Burkinshaw secured four honours for the club with two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup, and one Charity Shield. However, his tenure at Spurs began unfavourably, as the team were relegated in his first year in charge. Showing his resilience, Burkinshaw led Tottenham back to the top flight the following season and made bold signings by bringing in the Argentine duo of Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa.

These arrivals were considered risky at the time, but both players delivered unforgettable performances, earning the love of Spurs fans. Under Burkinshaw’s leadership, Tottenham achieved the remarkable feat of winning successive FA Cup titles in 1981 and 1982.

Unfortunately, his tenure did not end on a positive note, as Burkinshaw had disagreements with the board. Nonetheless, the silverware he brought to the club ensures that he remains a significant figure in discussions of Tottenham's most successful managers.

4 Martin Jol

2004–2007

Martin Jol transitioned from assistant to manager during his time in north London, taking over from Jacques Santini and quickly abandoning his defensive philosophy. This caught the eye of Ajax early in his managerial stint at Spurs. However, Jol remained loyal and guided Tottenham to ninth place, finishing just two points shy of a UEFA Cup spot.

The 2005/06 season was when Jol truly made his mark. Tottenham never dropped out of the top six throughout the season and seemed poised for a top-four finish. Unfortunately, the infamous 'Lasagna Gate' incident, where the squad fell ill before their final game against West Ham United, thwarted their plans, and they finished fifth. Despite this, Jol's success was evident, as the club achieved their highest finish since 1990.

The following year, Spurs secured another fifth-place finish under Jol, leading them to European football in successive seasons. His tenure instilled a positive atmosphere among everyone associated with the club, from players to fans. However, his successful few years came to an abrupt end due to tension over one transfer window. In the summer of 2007, Tottenham signed several expensive players without Jol's input. Frustrated by his lack of control over transfers, particularly missing out on Bulgarian winger Martin Petrov, Jol's dissatisfaction grew.

3 Arthur Rowe

1949–1955

Arthur Rowe was a visionary who put Tottenham firmly on the road to success. His 'One-Two' or 'Push and Run' style of play was revolutionary and transformed the sport. This innovative approach, which is commonly called 'give and go' in today's game, involved using another player as a wall to bounce the ball off and receive it back further up the pitch.

Rowe's understanding of the game was adored by many, and he led Tottenham to their first-ever First Division title in 1951. His tactics were simple yet effective, guiding the team to become the first post-war side to win back-to-back titles.

This innovative approach kickstarted the tradition of playing football "the Tottenham way," embedding a distinctive playing style into the club's culture. Long after poor health forced Rowe to resign in 1955, his influence has endured through players like Bill Nicholson, who would later become a legendary manager for the club. Rowe's legacy continues to be evident on the pitch today, showcasing his lasting impact on Tottenham Hotspur.

2 Mauricio Pochettino

2014–2019

Tottenham fans called him "magic" for a reason. During Mauricio Pochettino's tenure at the club, he had the entirety of N17 under his spell. Rewinding to May 2014, Pochettino was appointed as Tottenham's manager, becoming their 10th coach in 12 years. He made an immediate impact, leading the team to a League Cup final, though they were defeated by Chelsea. Pochettino was praised for his effective integration of academy players into the first team. Young talents like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Eric Dier were given opportunities to shine, with Kane in particular becoming a standout star.

Under Pochettino, Tottenham fans experienced the thrill of competing at the top of the Premier League, a novelty for many. In just his second season, Spurs closely chased Leicester City for the league title in the 2015/16 season, ultimately finishing third after a disappointing end to the campaign. This marked the emergence of a new Tottenham, a club now seen as a serious competitor.

Pochettino's influence continued into the 2016/17 season, where Tottenham finished in second place, their highest league position in 54 years. If domestic success wasn't enough, the cuddly Argentine also delivered a memorable European journey. Spurs' run to the 2019 Champions League final included unforgettable victories against Ajax and Manchester City. Pochettino's passion for the club was evident, and it was reciprocated by the fans, with the manager visibly emotional after the triumph in Amsterdam.

His departure in November 2019 was bittersweet. Pochettino, who had transformed Tottenham into one of the top teams in the country, left a heartfelt message on a whiteboard at the club after not being granted permission to say goodbye to his players. Tottenham would not be where they are today without that pivotal appointment in the spring of 2014.

1 Bill Nicholson

1958–1974

Bill Nicholson's journey began in 1958 when he was appointed manager following Jimmy Anderson's departure. With the club sitting sixth from the bottom of the First Division, a complete revitalisation seemed unlikely. However, Spurs fans quickly changed their minds when, on the afternoon of his appointment, Nicholson led Tottenham to a 10-4 victory against Everton, setting a new club record.

Drawing on the tactical insights of his former mentor Arthur Rowe, Nicholson put Tottenham's name in the history books. The team became the first in the 20th century to win the double, securing both the First Division and FA Cup titles in the 1960/61 season.

While Pochettino delivered unforgettable memories, Nicholson delivered silverware. It was under his leadership that Tottenham became the first British club to win a major European trophy, defeating Atletico Madrid in the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1963. Nicholson's winning mentality was underscored by the demands of new Tottenham recruits: