Highlights Tottenham's kits over the years have typically reflected their need for bold and entertaining football.

The 2021/2022 Nike Away Kit was visually stunning, while past kits like the 1985/1987 Hummel Home Kit have stood the test of time.

With a mix of modern style and nostalgia, Spurs have been famous for their bold kits over the years.

Tottenham Hotspur's club motto, audere est facere - which translates to 'to dare is to do' in English, is all about bold, attacking and entertaining football. They want their fans to dream and get off their seats in N17, with some of the greatest players of all time inspiring those in attendance over the years.

As part of this, Tottenham always want to produce some of the best kits in the Premier League. They may not have accomplished that goal for the 2024/25 campaign, but over previous seasons, it's been a different story. From traditional yet beautiful home kits to stunning and bold away jerseys, the club is always looking to impress supporters.

For this exact reason, we have decided to rank the nine greatest kits in Spurs' history. Naturally, four home kits feature; they make up the identity of the club, representing the fanbase around the world. Alternate kits can always go outside the box — and that's been the case for the Lilywhites over the years. Beauty in a shirt.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing. If it looks stylish, has colours that match and is visually appealing, it has ranked highly.

what the kit looks like is the most important thing. If it looks stylish, has colours that match and is visually appealing, it has ranked highly. Iconic moments in it - The most important kits have memorable moments.

The most important kits have memorable moments. Players who wore it - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players like Harry Kane and Glenn Hoddle in them. During the era of poor Spurs sides, kits are harder to remember.

9 greatest Tottenham kits Ranking Home/Away/Third/Fourth Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. Home 1991/1993 Umbro 2. Away 1991/1994 Umbro 3. Third 2018/2019 Nike 4. Fourth 2007/2008 Puma 5. Home 1997/1999 Pony 6. Home 2016/2017 Under Armour 7. Home 1985/1987 Hummel 8. Away 1995/1996 Pony 9. Away 2021/2022 Nike

Related Ranking the 10 Best International Kits in Football History While Euro 2024 has boasted a number of impressive shirts, none of the kits used in Germany tops this list.

9 2021/2022 Nike Away Kit

To begin, Spurs' 2021/2022 jersey went above and beyond. It was like Marmite — some loved it, others hated it, yet very few sat on the fence. The true inspiration behind the shirt is up for interpretation as well. Some may say it has looked at the stars and galaxies above, whilst others think it is an unconventional paint spill, as the neon detailing, splashes of pink, purple, yellow and pretty much any colour stood out.

Whatever the inspiration truly was, there's no doubt it was stunning. With a striking look that truly made fans look twice, it was not worn often by Spurs — who seem to wear their third kit far more than their away jersey — and that's a great disappointment. Some of Tottenham's greatest players of all time looked superb in it.

8 1995/1996 Pony Away Kit

Back through the decades, in 1995, Spurs were being led by Teddy Sheringham from the front. As one of the best Premier League players of all time he was in fine form during the season, scoring 24 goals during the 1995/96 season. His performances were made even better by the fact he was wearing stunning kits — including the away jersey.

Made by Pony, it was a retro design, with its bold collar, interesting colours in a stripy design and bold club crest making it stand out from others. Stunning. The only downside was that Spurs finished eighth, failing to shine like some had hoped.

7 1985/1987 Hummel Home Kit

When older Spurs fans think about the past, they often think about Glenn Hoddle, who is widely seen as Tottenham's greatest midfielder of all time. Gliding around the pitch effortlessly, the magician was in a league of his own, although the nickname of 'Glenda' did not do him much justice. Due to his talents, he made Tottenham's home kit from 1985 to 1987 even more memorable.

In the 1980s, Hummel were thriving, not just with Spurs, but with countless clubs around the world. Their stunning chevrons became iconic, featuring on the front and sleeves of this jersey, whilst a deep v-neck collar that was only acceptable in the 1980s created a masterpiece. Even remakes today are popular — and the original is worth hundreds.

6 2016/2017 Under Armour Home Kit

So close, yet so far. That was the best way to sum up Tottenham's 2016/2017 season. Dreaming of Premier League glory, they were pipped to the line by Chelsea, yet it was still a season Spurs fans were proud of. In the final-ever campaign at White Hart Lane, they went unbeaten, only making their home kit even more memorable.

With gold trims - which would have been perfect if they won the title - and a navy section at the top, it was different to the conventional Spurs shirt, but it worked. Watching Mousa Dembele, Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and any other legendary Spurs player in the jersey is what football is all about. It was the best jersey Under Armour created during their spell as Tottenham's manufacturer — and, to this day, they still remain underrated.

5 1997/1999 Pony Home Kit

From one legendary Tottenham team to one that wants to be forgotten. Despite the successes in the 2010s, that was not always the case for Spurs. They finished 14th in the 1997/98 campaign, as their bitter rivals Arsenal won the league and cup double. However, nostalgia from a Spurs perspective looks past the performances, simply remembering the beauty of the kit instead. Their home kit, which was made by Pony, was a simple yet effective kit.

The manufacturers are a trip down memory lane by themselves, and the v-neck, patterns on the sleeves, and old-school Hewlett Packard sponsor that they opted for made it look superb. Even during a disappointing season, David Ginola, one of the greatest Frenchman to ever play in the Premier League, lit up the pitch with his elegance in the final start. As charismatic as they came.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Wingers in Tottenham History Tottenham have had a plethora of world-class players take the world by storm on the flanks.

4 2007/2008 Puma Fourth Kit

In a list full of shirts worn consistently, Tottenham changed the game in 2007. To celebrate their 125th anniversary, Tottenham wore a one-off kit at White Hart Lane. One half was white, whilst the other was blue — essentially combining their two kits to create a spectacular masterpiece. The fact it was only worn once is partially why it is held in such high regard.

During the match, Spurs could not take their kit's beauty and transform it into sporting talent. They drew 4-4 with Aston Villa, although they were 4-1 down at one point. Younes Kaboul did score a dramatic equaliser, but they remained in the bottom three and it was not the way to celebrate years of history.

3 2018/2019 Nike Third Kit

8th May 2019. Tottenham produced one of the greatest nights in their history. As one of the greatest comebacks in football history, they beat Ajax 3-2 on the night, despite being 2-0 down at half-time, to progress into the Champions League final on away goals. A hat-trick from Lucas Moura was almost unbelievable.

On that famous night, Spurs opted to wear their third shirt — and that's what has made it so iconic ever since. Featuring a map of north London on the front, it had character, whilst the different shades of green on it provided Spurs with a unique jersey to wear across the season. Originals of the shirt can now be worth hundreds of pounds.

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Comebacks in Champions League History The Champions League is the home of dramatic comebacks every season.

2 1991/1994 Umbro Away Kit

Football shirts never used to be a yearly occurrence in one of the best divisions in the world, the Premier League. Until they realised there was profit to be made, it was typically every few years — and, between 1991 and 1994, Umbro created Tottenham's best-ever away kit, which is second on this overall list.

With a main base of yellow, it was almost impossible to miss. However, this was not eye-gouging; instead, it attracted eyes towards it, with the rich yellow providing a difference to other teams. Coupled with this, it had a small collar and button to keep things in place. Yet the main talking point was the patterns on the right sleeve, providing personality to match a club full of pride.

1 1991/1993 Umbro Home Kit

Finally, Tottenham's 1991 to 1993 home kit has been ranked as their greatest jersey of all time. It's always important for clubs to go against the grain, creating bold away kits in the process, yet focusing on tradition is just as key. In the early 1990s, Spurs did exactly that. The Lilywhites won the FA Cup in it, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 in the 1991 final, kickstarting its icon status.

With a stunning collar that stood out compared to other clubs, the buttons to do it up, and the details on the neck which added personality to an otherwise all-white shirt, Umbro went above and beyond. There are so many great touches of beauty that make it memorable more than 30 years on.