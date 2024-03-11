Highlights Tottenham Hotspur has produced some of the greatest midfielders despite not being the richest club in England.

The likes of Luka Modric and Mousa Dembele are among the more modern stars to have graced White Hart Lane.

The list includes the likes of iconic England midfielder Paul Gascoigne and Ricky Villa, both of whom scored two of the greatest goals in the club's history.

Tottenham Hotspur's ability to produce some of the greatest midfielders of all time has all been at the heart of their philosophy. As they 'dare to do', the North London club have helped nurture a handful of players who have gone on to break records around the world. Tottenham have never been one of the richest - or most desirable - clubs in England, compared to the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool, yet they are still capable of competing on the biggest stage.

Despite not winning a trophy since 2008, they have won the sixth-most trophies in the country (26), one ahead of Aston Villa. Their midfielders have helped them to do that over the years, producing performances which have seen them dictate the tempo of matches with ease and control. This article aims to rank the 10 greatest midfielders in the club's history, and includes a Ballon d'Or winner and plenty of club legends over the decades.

Ranking Factors

Goals and assists at Tottenham

Longevity

Impact on the rest of the team

Ranking Name Appearances for Tottenham 1. Glenn Hoddle 405 2. Danny Blanchflower 207 3. Ossie Ardiles 277 4. Luka Modric 160 5. Steve Perryman 582 6. Paul Gascoigne 96 7. Alan Mullery 187 8. Ricky Villa 157 9. Mousa Dembele 249 10. Rafael van der Vaart 76

Related Tottenham have a new star in Lucas Bergvall By beating Barcelona to the signing of Lucas Bergvall, Tottenham have proved just how attractive they are.

10 Rafael van der Vaart

2010 - 2012

Rafael van der Vaart's time at Tottenham was short and sweet. He joined from Real Madrid on Deadline Day in 2010, acting as one of the most unexpected transfers ever. It didn't take him long to make an impact. He created a formidable partnership with full-back turned winger Gareth Bale, seeing the duo send fear into the eyes of opponents. The Dutchman could dictate the tempo of the match and create chances with his precise passing, whilst he also provided a goalscoring threat. His iconic moments include his dramatic equaliser in the North London Derby against Arsenal, where he shushed the home fans.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 76 Goals 27 Assists 18

9 Mousa Dembele

2012 - 2019

Close

If you ask a Tottenham player who was the best player they played with during the 2010s, most of them would say Mousa Dembele. That might come as a surprise to you, considering the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen plied their trade there, but the Belgian was unstoppable. At first, he was seen as an underwhelming signing after a series of disappointing performances. Yet he quickly adjusted. Under Mauricio Pochettino, he was the heartbeat of an energetic team, utilising his strength, power and awareness to dominate the opposition. Spurs were never the same after he left in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2016/2017 Premier League season, Dembele had a dribble completion of over 85% - the highest in the league.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 249 Goals 10 Assists 12

8 Ricky Villa

1978 - 1983

Older fans will remember one iconic Ricky Villa moment in the 1981 FA Cup final. "And still Ricky Villa... what a fantastic run," John Motson passionately said — and that iconic piece of commentary epitomised Villa's talent. In that final, the Argentinian scored one of the greatest FA Cup final goals of all time with a dazzling run against Manchester City. It won Spurs the cup and, to this day, it is still remembered as one of the greatest moments, even being marked as Wembley's goal of the century in 2001. His partnership with Ossie Ardiles created an unexpected Argentinian connection with Spurs.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 157 Goals 20 Assists 1

7 Alan Mullery

1964 - 1972

Alan Mullery was a more defensive midfielder compared to other players on this list, yet he was just as important. In the 1960s, he acted as a reliable figure in a thriving Tottenham team. He was a key player for the Spurs teams that won the FA Cup in 1967, whilst he captained them to victory in the 1971 Football League Cup Final and the 1972 UEFA Cup Final. In the 1972 UEFA Cup final, his header in the second leg was the decisive goal in a 3–2 aggregate victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. That symbolised his world-class nature — and, even if he wasn't picked for the famous 1966 England squad, he is still one of the country's best defensive midfielders.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 187 Goals 17 Assists 1

6 Paul Gascoigne

1988 - 1992

Paul Gascoigne was one of the most naturally gifted players the country has ever seen. That's no exaggeration as, despite his off-field problems - the playmaker glided past defenders like they weren't there. He only spent four years at Tottenham, but they were four remarkable years. His most iconic moment came in the 1991 FA Cup semi-finals. Gascoigne scored a stunning free-kick against bitter rivals Arsenal at Wembley, helping them on their way to the last FA Cup glory. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year in the 1990/1991 season and he would be higher on this list if he stayed there longer.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 96 Goals 21 Assists 6

Related Paul Gascoigne: The football icon's funniest moments Having recently celebrated his 56th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane, and revisit some of the ex-England star’s funniest moments…

5 Steve Perryman

1969 - 1986

Steve Perryman has played the most matches in the history of Tottenham and, for that alone, he deserves a place on this list. During his seventeen-year career with the North London club, Perryman collected a plethora of medals, winning the UEFA Cup in 1972 and 1984 and the League Cup in 1971 and 1973. He followed in the footsteps of Joe Harvey and Danny Blanchflower and captained Tottenham to successive FA Cup wins in 1981 and 1982, whilst Perryman was also voted the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 1982. Now 72, Perryman will always be a Tottenham legend.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 582 Goals 25 Assists N/A

4 Luka Modric

2008 - 2012

Close

Luka Modric wouldn't be considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time without Tottenham. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 after he helped Real Madrid dominate the Champions League and Croatia reach the World Cup final. Yet his time at Spurs epitomised his whole future. Over the course of four years, Modric transitioned from an unknown Croatian midfielder to one of the most wanted players in the world. He played 160 times for them, registering 42 goal contributions. Alongside the likes of Bale, Aaron Lennon and Jermain Defoe, Modric was part of one of Spurs' most entertaining teams of all time.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 160 Goals 17 Assists 25

Related Cristiano Ronaldo names best 11 of teammates from his career Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Wayne Rooney all feature in Cristiano Ronaldo's best XI of teammates from his incredible career.

3 Ossie Ardiles

1978 - 1988

Ossie Ardiles joined Tottenham at the same time as Ricky Villa, with the combined transfer strongly considered one of the greatest decisions in the club's history. On the pitch, he helped Tottenham win the FA Cup in his third season there, but - off it - he collaborated with Chas and Dave to create Tottenham's legendary final song 'Ossie's Dream'. He was capable of dominating battles in the middle of the park, and he is still widely involved with the club now. On the 7th February 2008, Ardiles, along with Villa, was inducted into the Tottenham Hotspur Hall of Fame, cementing his legendary status.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 277 Goals 20 Assists 6

2 Danny Blanchflower

1954 - 1964

In 1954, Blanchflower was bought by Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £30,000, and during his ten years at White Hart Lane, he wrote his name into club history. The highlight of his time at Spurs came in the 1960/1961 season when they won the league by eight points. Blanchlower was captain as the North London club won their first 11 matches of the season - a league record at the time. They also beat Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup to become the first team in the 20th century to win the League and Cup double. Unsurprisingly, Blanchflower was voted FWA Footballer of the Year that year due to his performances.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 207 Goals 16 Assists 1

1 Glenn Hoddle

1975 - 1987

Finally, Glenn Hoddle has been ranked as Tottenham's greatest-ever midfielder. He spent 12 years as a first-team player, acting as a magician on the ball. As 'one of their own', the 1979/1980 campaign showcased the emergence of Hoddle as a world-class player. At the time, the 22-year-old midfielder scored 19 goals in 41 league appearances, seeing him awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year award at the end of the season. Over the years, he won three major trophies, whilst his final-ever goal for the club against Oxford epitomised his talent. Taking the ball from his own half, he dazzled past a handful of defenders before rounding the goalkeeper. It was simply unbelievable.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 405 Goals 86 Assists 11

All stats in this article via Transfermarkt