Key Takeaways Spurs have enjoyed some of the game's greatest passers in history.

The likes of Harry Kane and Luka Modric have been superb for the north London club.

Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle ranks highly for his years of service.

Tottenham Hotspur have lit up English football with some of the most exciting teams to have played on British shores. The Lilywhites have won the league title twice and are eight-time FA Cup winners. A key aspect behind their success has been the usual presence of a playmaking magician whose passing abilities mesmerize fans.

The club’s motto is ‘to dare is to do’, and many of its past and present players have embodied this motto by looking to find their man with a risky through ball. From Glenn Hoddle’s picture-perfect precision to Harry Kane’s outstanding link-up play, Spurs truly have passed their way to success. With that in mind, here are the 11 greatest passers to play for the north London outfit.

11 Edgar Davids

Tottenham career span: 2005-2007

Tottenham fans were pleasantly surprised when the club sealed a deal for Edgar Davids after the iconic Dutchman left Inter Milan in 2005. Known as 'The Pitbull,' he was one of Europe’s most highly-regarded midfield warriors, and he boasted impressive passing abilities. He wasn't with the club long, but he still made an impact with his steel in midfield.

Davids was renowned for his aggression and tenaciousness but was also tidy in possession. He was instrumental in Martin Jol’s side's rise from mid-table mediocrity to UEFA Cup regulars. Donning iconic dreadlocks and snazzy glasses, the 74-cap Netherlands international was a class act.

Edgar Davids' Tottenham Statistics Appearances 44 Goals 1 Assists 2

10 Darren Anderton

Tottenham career span: 1992-2004

Darren Anderton was a versatile winger who became a fan favourite at White Hart Lane with his quick feet and vision on the ball. He was part of the impressive Tottenham side that won the League Cup in 1999 under George Graham.

The 30-cap England international used his pace and ball-playing capabilities to give defenders a torrid time. He linked up with Les Ferdinand and David Ginola with aplomb, often finding his man with clever one-two passes. If it weren’t for injuries, he’d be spoken more highly of in English football as he was a real stylish attacker who loved putting his striker through on goal.

Darren Anderton's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 351 Goals 47 Assists 63

9 Danny Blanchflower

Tottenham career span: 1954-1964

Danny Blanchflower is one of Tottenham’s all-time greats and the brains of their successful 1960s team. His creativity and positional awareness allowed him to flourish in a playmaking role from deep. His command of the ball and range of passing allowed him to control proceedings in the middle of the park.

The Northern Ireland legend captained Spurs to the league title, FA Cup, and European Cup Winners’ Cup under the iconic Bill Nicholson. His passing abilities were vital in that success, pulling the strings for the north Londoners. He once said that football should be played with a willingness to ‘do things in style, with a flourish’, and he did so throughout his career.

Danny Blanchflower's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 335 Goals 18 Assists 2

8 Mousa Dembele

Tottenham career span: 2012-2019

Mousa Dembele is arguably one of the most underrated players in Premier League history. The now-retired Belgian box-to-box midfielder excelled during a seven-year stay in north London, allowing Tottenham to dominate possession with his exquisite passing abilities.

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino once dubbed Dembele a ‘genius’ after a man-of-the-match showing in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in 2016. That is the perfect way to describe 'The Doctor,' who conducted the midfield season after season and perhaps deserves more recognition.

Mousa Dembele's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 249 Goals 10 Assists 10

7 Paul Gascoigne

Tottenham career span: 1998-1992

Paul Gascoigne is one of the best natural talents England and Tottenham fans have witnessed in action. He had everything in his locker, including the ability to find his man with pinpoint accuracy. Gazza was at the thick of things when the Lilywhites won the FA Cup in 1991, unstoppable at times.

The legendary former attacking midfielder was a marvel. His excellent passing abilities saw him form a formidable partnership with Gary Lineker. His ability to use both feet made him more dangerous when picking out a pass. He was Hollywood on and off the pitch during his career, and Spurs got the best out of him before he left for Lazio for £5.5million in 1992.

Paul Gascoigne's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 111 Goals 33 Assists 6

6 Rafael van der Vaart

Tottenham career span: 2010-2012

Rafael van der Vaart didn’t spend too long at Tottenham, but he thrilled fans with his wide range of passing in north London. The iconic former Dutch playmaker arrived at White Hart Lane from Real Madrid for £8million in 2010, just two hours before the transfer window closed.

It was with good reason that Spurs pulled off the famous transfer, as Van der Vaart’s quick passing style helped the team flourish. The former 109-cap Netherlands international was part of a midfield consisting of Luka Modric; playing in front of those two is a striker’s dream. He was a European superstar who fans quickly took to because of his excellent passing acumen.

Rafael van der Vaart's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 77 Goals 28 Assists 18

5 Christian Eriksen

Tottenham career span: 2013-2020

Christian Eriksen became a fan favourite at Tottenham during his seven years with the club, primarily thanks to his creativity. The Danish midfield maestro was renowned for spreading the play with long balls over the top. He was to Spurs what Paul Scholes was to Manchester United and Andrea Pirlo was to AC Milan.

Eriksen's exquisite right foot also led to many goals from set-piece situations. The Lilywhites’ all-time top scorer, Harry Kane, benefited from this, with the Dane assisting 27 goals of his 280 club goals. He’s arguably the only success out of the seven Gareth Bale sale-aided signings that arrived in 2008.

Christian Eriksen's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 305 Goals 69 Assists 88

4 Harry Kane

Tottenham career span: 2009-2023

Harry Kane is Tottenham’s and England’s greatest goalscorer, but his game is more than just goals. The prolific frontman is one of the best all-round strikers in European football history, which stems from his exquisite link-up play. It saw him form perhaps the best partnership in the club's history with Son Heung-min.

Kane adapted his game as his career progressed, dropping back into midfield areas and picking teammates out with long balls. This helped Spurs venture forward, and he often ended up on the end of a cross. His ball-playing abilities are outstanding, and he attributes his positional adaption to former manager Jose Mourinho.

Harry Kane's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 435 Goals 280 Assists 61

3 Ossie Ardiles

Tottenham career span: 1978-1988

Ossie Ardiles was a unique talent whose flawless passing could unlock defences in the blink of an eye. The Argentina icon was slick in possession and linked up with Riccardo Villa and Glenn Hoddle to help Tottenham wreak havoc. He kept things ticking with neat passes while weaving his way through the opposition with his Samba style of play.

'Piton' was loved for his dribbling abilities, but passing was also a significant part of his game. He had Spurs fans dreaming throughout his time at the club and was vital in their FA Cup triumph in 1981 against Manchester City. He once reflected on that period by explaining it was spent prioritizing treasuring the ball.

Ossie Ardiles' Tottenham Statistics Appearances 287 Goals 21 Assists 15

2 Luka Modric

Tottenham career span: 2008-2012

Luka Modric is one of the greatest creative magicians in European football history who Tottenham fans wish had spent longer at the club. The Croatian hero left for Real Madrid in 2012 for £30 million, but it’s fair to say he left his mark at White Hart Lane.

Modric wowed fans with his creativity and beautiful passing abilities, sending long balls over the top and playing strikers through on goal with eye-of-the-needle through balls. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner never won a trophy with Spurs, but he glistened in Harry Redknapp’s side. There was nothing quite like watching the five-time UEFA Champions League winner spread the play at the Lane.

Luka Modric's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 160 Goals 17 Assists 24

1 Glenn Hoddle

Tottenham career span: 1975-1987

Glenn Hoddle is arguably the greatest player in Tottenham’s history, and his profile would have allowed him to flourish in any European league. That’s because of his precision passing that would leave the opposition dumbfounded, particularly his dangerous long balls with backspin.

Hod was at the forefront of Spurs’ upturn in form under Keith Burkinshaw when they were promoted to the English top flight in 1978. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 1980 and orchestrated the club’s 1984 UEFA Cup triumph, but unfortunately, he missed the final through injury. The former 53-cap England international's main attribute was his unrivalled passing range, and that's why he tops the list.

Glenn Hoddle's Tottenham Statistics Appearances 415 Goals 90 Assists 37

