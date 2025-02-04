Tottenham Hotspur, amid their search for central defensive reinforcements, will be involved in a tug-of-war for Marc Guehi’s signature in the summer, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano revealed on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have welcomed the addition of 24-cap Austria international Kevin Danso this January. The move is an initial loan with an obligation to buy for €25m (£20.9m) but Spurs are still looking to reinforce in that area even further.

Crystal Palace, as a means of keeping hold of the Englishman, rejected the north Londoners’ lofty £70 million offer this January but are preparing themselves for a flurry of interest to re-emerge once the summer transfer window opens.

Close

Guehi, born in the Ivory Coast, joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and has since accrued 139 appearances in the heart of the Eagles defence, notching eight goals and a further three assists in that time.

Tottenham 'Will Be There' for 'Guehi

He's expected to move in the summer

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT’S Market Madness podcast on Deadline Day, Romano revealed that Guehi, described as 'outstanding by Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, is expected to leave his current employers in the summer and that Tottenham – amid interest from Chelsea, too – will be involved in negotiations.

Related Alasdair Gold Shares Big Mathys Tel Update Out of Tottenham Tottenham's deal for Bayern Munich hotshot Mathys Tel will include an option to make his stay permanent, according to the ever-reliable Alisdair Gold.

“They expect him to go in the summer. He has just one year left on his contract, so I see Marc Guehileaving the club in the summer transfer window,” the ever-reliable transfer expert said.

Romano continued to say that Tottenham will be ever-present in any race for his signature alongside fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea, a side he rose through the ranks between 2007 and 2020, who may have Champions League football on their side come May.

Tottenham will be there butremember the beginning of the window, Chelsea were also interested. He's always been in the list of the top clubs in England, so I think there would be a big battle to sign him in the summer.

Close

Since the start of the campaign, Tottenham have been continually lacking options in the heart of their back line – largely thanks to the perennial unavailability of starting duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, two of the Premier League's greatest centre-backs right now.

Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray, a midfielder by trade, have been trusted by Postecoglou and his entourage to hold down the fort in the absence of the aforementioned pair – but the former has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his ACL.

Elsewhere, on the back of the Romanian’s injury, Tottenham had – according to L’Eqipue journalist Loic Tanzi – tabled an opening proposal of £20 million for Burnley’s Maxime Esteve. The Clarets, however, held out for £10 million extra given his importance to their promotion hopes.