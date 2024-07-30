Highlights Tottenham are yet to contact Juventus for winger Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international has been left out of the club's pre-season squad.

Spurs are still expected to sign a new forward this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to contact Juventus over the signing of Federico Chiesa, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Despite rumours flying around about Spurs initiating talks for the Italy international, Romano suggests no negotiations are taking place at the moment.

With just 12 months remaining on his current deal, Chiesa, who has been described as 'world-class', is being linked with several clubs around England and Italy this summer, including Tottenham, Chelsea, AS Roma and Napoli.

The 26-year-old is now reportedly training separately from Juventus’ first-team squad as he looks to depart the club before the window shuts on August 30.

Romano suggests Tottenham are expected to welcome a new forward signing ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge, but have had no contacts over Chiesa as of yet.

Spurs have had a quiet window so far, with just three youngster arrivals – 18-year-olds Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyuk Yang all joined on long-term deals.

Spurs Eye Forward Signing

Romano, writing on X, revealed that Tottenham are yet to approach Juventus over Chiesa, who is expected to depart Turin before his contract runs out in June 2025:

According to Calcio Mercato, the 26-year-old is anticipating interest from clubs outside Italy this summer as he looks to depart Serie A for a fresh challenge, after spending four seasons with Juventus.

Valued at around £21m, the Italian forward is available on a cut-price deal as the Serie A giants are keen to cash in and avoid losing Chiesa on a free transfer next year.

Last season, the left-winger bounced back from an injury-hit year, making 37 appearances for the Old Lady in all competitions, scoring nine goals and adding three assists.

Federico Chiesa Juventus Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 33 9 3 Italy Cup 4 1 0

Tottenham, who have so far invested in the future this transfer window, remain keen on signing a new forward, according to Romano.

Spurs are yet to bring in a true replacement for their record goalscorer Harry Kane after he left for Bayern Munich last year – Ange Postecoglou’s side heavily relied on Son Heung-min and Richarlison’s input in the previous campaign.

Tottenham Could Sign a New Midfielder

After Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's departure

Tottenham could sign a new midfielder this summer after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s departure to Marseille, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have been linked with several names to compete for playing time with the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Archie Gray next season, including Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Romano suggests ‘there is still a possibility’ for Tottenham to bring in a new name in the middle of the park before the window shuts, after Hojbjerg departed to Marseille on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy earlier this month.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-07-24.