Tottenham Hotspur are remaining calm despite all of the speculation surrounding Harry Kane and Bayern Munich, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker is being linked to the German giants and his people have not dismissed the rumours, according to Jones.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

As per the MailOnline, Bayern are set to make a new offer for Kane after having their previous one turned down.

At the end of June, The Athletic reported that the Bundesliga club had submitted a €70m (£60m) proposal for the 29-year-old in their bid to land a world-class centre-forward during this transfer window.

Manchester United are another side who are thought to have an interest in Kane, though a move for him now looks unlikely.

A report from The Guardian claims that they have pulled out of the race to sign him due to how much a potential transfer would cost.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Tottenham?

Jones says there is a lot of confusion regarding Kane's future at the moment, with people in his circle not denying the exit rumours. However, according to the journalist, Tottenham are not in a panic.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There is a calmness around Spurs while this Harry Kane rumour flies around. Lots of sources are confused because they do not genuinely see Kane making this transfer but, at the same time, there is such conviction in the German reporting that there is definitely some substance to it.

"And people around Kane that would normally deny this stuff are not doing so. Will Bayern get towards £100m if they make a new offer? That’s the only way we find out how real this pursuit can become."

Why do Bayern Munich want Harry Kane?

Bayern have not quite managed to replace Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona last summer.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is not on the same level as the Poland international, while Sadio Mane has been a bit of a failed experiment at the Allianz Arena and is not a natural centre-forward anyway.

The 31-year-old, who was used up front at times last season, could also be heading to the exit door. Back in April, Sky Germany (via Get German Football News) claimed that Bayern would try to offload him in this transfer window.

Ultimately, there is clearly a need for a new No.9 at Bayern, hence their interest in Kane.

Should Tottenham sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich?

It is not hard to understand why Tottenham are so reluctant to let Kane leave Hotspur Way.

The England captain is one of the best centre-forwards in world football, scoring almost 300 goals in his senior career, as per Transfermarkt.

However, his contract, which is worth £200,000 a week, according to Spotrac, expires next year. With there being nothing to suggest that he is going to extend it, it may be best for Tottenham to sell him now and reinvest the money they make into a replacement instead of letting him leave Ange Postecoglou's side for nothing in 2024.