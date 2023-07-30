Tottenham Hotspur are still ‘in contact’ with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, though transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT the deal may hinge on the result of the Harry Kane saga.

Having played a century of games for Leverkusen, his current employers are - unsurprisingly - hesitant to sell the 24-year-old with their Europe-induced 2023/24 campaign fast approaching.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Edmond Tapsoba

Tapsoba, who pockets a healthy £52,000 per week in Germany, has just two years outstanding on his Leverkusen contract.

But with plentiful interest swirling around, he may opt to leave before his deal’s expiry date.

At the beginning of July, journalist Rudy Galetti exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a deal for the Burkina Faso international was ‘one step away’.

However, the latest update will not bode well with the Spurs faithful.

Reputable Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor claimed that the north Londoners have been informed they should forget about signing Tapsoba this summer as Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes has declared he’s not available “under normal circumstances”.

Following the Bundesliga outfit’s £52million sale of winger Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa, the club are reluctant to let another one of their key stars move on ahead of an important 2023/24 campaign.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Edmond Tapsoba and Tottenham Hotspur?

On the prized 24-year-old, Romano claimed that Spurs are still in discussion with the German club as they remain heavily interested in landing a deal.

However, the transfer guru claimed that it all may depend on the money they coup from the potential sale of their talisman Kane.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Tottenham are still in contact with people close to the player at Bayer Leverkusen. And so, I think it could depend also on Harry Kane.

“In the case Harry Kane leaves, and they have big money to invest in the market, Tapsoba could be realistic, otherwise it could be difficult.”

Read All The Latest Summer Transfer News Here: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Spurs have not been afraid of splashing the cash this summer with former Leicester City ace James Maddison their most expensive acquisition at £40million.

Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario are two additional faces to have joined the Ange Postecoglou era in north London, while the club have also snared Juventus loanee Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent basis for a reduced fee in the region of £25million, according to MailOnline.

But, among the flurry of incomings, Spurs’ tallest order of business before the window slams shut will be to resolve their ongoing Kane situation.

According to MailOnline, Spurs owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy that Kane must be sold if they cannot tie him down to a fresh £400,000 a week deal at the club.

In turn, Bayern Munich’s hopes of signing the England and Tottenham goal-getter have been boosted, with reports claiming they are readying a third offer to prise the centre-forward away.

Amid the speculation of the Kane ‘ultimatum’, the Daily Mirror claim that Manchester United are now on 'red alert', despite cooling their interest earlier in the summer window.

Tottenham are without European football in Postecoglou’s first campaign in charge and the Australian boss will hope to regain his new side’s status as top four challengers.