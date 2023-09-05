Highlights James Maddison is impressing at Tottenham and there are early signs of a promising on-pitch understanding with one of his new Spurs team-mates.

The England international ranks highly among Ange Postecoglou's squad for goals, assists, key passes, shots and dribbles already this season.

However, his impressive form is coming at the detriment of a £60m flop who Postecoglou left on the bench against Burnley last weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison is already drawing praise after a roaring start to life in north London, and journalist Dean Jones is seeing comparisons with one of the most iconic partnerships in the Premier League club's recent history.

However, Jones also warned GIVEMESPORT that Maddison's impact may well have a detrimental impact on a Tottenham team-mate in the coming weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - James Maddison

Tottenham signed Maddison from relegated Leicester City during the summer transfer window in a £40m deal, signing a five-year contract at Hotspur Way, and he's enjoyed strong form in the early weeks of the season, providing two assists on his debut against Brighton and then scoring versus Bournemouth and Burnley.

The former Fox has big shoes to fill in north London. While not exactly a direct replacement for Harry Kane, who scored 30 Premier League goals single-handed last season, he has ultimately been signed to fill the void in quality that the now-Bayern Munich centre-forward has left behind.

A big part of that was Kane's relationship with Heung-min Son - Tottenham's other top-tier talent - and a successful season for Spurs will likely hinge on Maddison and Son combining well to provide a consistent source of creativity and goals.

James Maddison vs Tottenham's squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Rank Goals 2 =2nd Assists 2 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 3rd All statistics courtesy of Whoscored

Son and Maddison partnership - Dean Jones

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has suggested that he's already seeing signs of Son and Maddison building up an understanding, and even likened it to Kane and the South Korean's legendary partnership. He told GMS...

"Son seems to have an understanding with James Maddison that doesn't look a million miles away from what Son and Kane used to have together. Now if Maddison and Son can recreate that Kane-Son magic that we used to see, then that's going to become the first choice partnership because that's going to be something that you have to rely on and lean on to replace the Kane goals."

Son and Kane - Greatest partnership in Premier League history

Son And Kane's Partnership In Numbers Games Played Together 297 Wins Played Together 157 Joint Goal Participations 60 Kane Goals/Son Assists 34 Son Goals/Kane Assists 26 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

Son and Kane are possibly Tottenham's most lethal combination of all time, and are certainly their most prolific partnership of the Premier League era. In all competitions, they were directly involved in 60 goals together, with 47 of those coming in the top flight. No two players have combined to find the net on more occasions in Premier League history.

That gives Maddison pretty big shoes to fill as Son's new accomplice in attack, but the early signs are certainly encouraging even if both players are yet to assist each other in a competitive fixture.

Richarlison the odd one out - Dean Jones

While Maddison may already look at home in north London, Richarlison is now into his second season at Spurs and is still struggling to deliver after a £60m move from Everton. After three goalless games the Brazil international was benched against Burnley and Tottenham looked more deadly in his absence, with Ange Postecoglou's side winning 5-2 at Turf Moor.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has warned that Maddison's growing partnership with Son could make it even harder for the former Toffees striker to get back into the starting XI.

"If Son's going to step up and be the main goalscorer and I guess the second-top goalscorer in the Premier League after Erling Haaland, then it's going to be really difficult for Richarlison to get back into that team. He has to fight for his place - he can't be giving up on this. But in order to actually get that spot, he's got to score goals."

What next for Tottenham?

Deadline Day may have passed but Spurs are still getting players out of the door with the Turkish and Saudi transfer windows remaining open. Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez have both departed for Galatasaray, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been linked with a move to the Middle East by Football Insider.

Meanwhile, a number of Tottenham players will be in action during the international break - including Maddision who was included in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad - before the Lilywhites' returning Premier League fixture against Sheffield United.

After that, Tottenham will make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium for Postecoglou's first taste of a north London derby against Mikel Arteta's high-flying Arsenal side.