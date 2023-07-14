Tottenham Hotspur are now under pressure to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this summer following the latest development in the saga, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane is of interest to the Bundesliga champions and Falk believes Tottenham could be forced into selling their prized asset.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

In what was on the whole a terrible campaign, perhaps unsurprisingly, the performance of star man Kane was the only positive from the 2022/23 season for Tottenham.

The striker netted an impressive 30 goals in 38 Premier League matches for Spurs - a tally that was only bettered by Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland.

It put the former Leicester City loanee to within touching distance of the all-time Premier League goals record, with Kane now just 58 strikes away from beating Alan Shearer's record of 260.

It's a record that Kane, should he keep up his usual scoring rate, will likely have overtaken in the next two seasons, but the Englishman could pass up on the chance of breaking it if he decided on a move to Bayern Munich.

According to ESPN, the German giants are intent on bringing him to the Allianz Arena this summer, with the report suggesting Kane has already informed Spurs that he won't be signing a contract extension.

Kane boasts just one-year left on his £200,000-per-week contract, meaning if he didn't agree to fresh terms, the forward could leave for pastures new on a free transfer next summer.

It's left Tottenham with a decision to make and one which German reporter Falk believes has put the Spurs hierarchy under plenty of pressure.

What has Christian Falk said about Kane to Bayern Munich?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sport Bild journalist Falk revealed that Kane has come to the decision that he wants to leave Tottenham, either this season or next.

On the soon-to-be 30-year-old striker, Falk said: "I know that Bayern Munich are very, very sure that they will get Harry Kane in the end because he said that he would like to go.

"I wrote about a meeting at his house with Tomas Tuchel that was already made, and there he said that he's really keen on joining Bayern Munich.

"Now Bayern Munich are now thinking that he will also be open to coming in 2024 as a free agent and this means a little bit of pressure on Tottenham because then they won’t get any fee.”

What's been happening at Tottenham?

As the Kane saga rumbles on in the background, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has already got to work in building a Tottenham side capable of challenging for Champions League qualification in the Premier League.

Their biggest purchase so far has been the £40 million spent on acquiring James Maddison, who arrives in north London on the back of a relegation campaign with Leicester City.

Alongside Maddison, Spurs have also splashed the cash on goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, with the former Empoli man costing an initial £17.2 million.

However, keen on bringing defensive reinforcements into the club, it's claimed by The Evening Standard that Tottenham have both Levi Colwill and Micky van de Ven on their radar this summer.