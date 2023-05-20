Tottenham Hotspur have two priorities regarding Harry Kane's potential transfer this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spurs captain has only one year left on his existing deal and the club will struggle to hold on to their all-time top goalscorer.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Harry Kane

The reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain are just the latest club rumoured to be sniffing around the England striker, although the Daily Express has reported that with the Parisians attempting to cut costs this summer, any move would be unlikely.

From the Premier League, Manchester United appear to have the most serious interest in Kane given their need for a world-class centre forward. That being said, other alternatives - such as Napoli star Victor Osimhen - could be more attractive long-term investments for Erik ten Hag with Kane turning 30 in July.

Kane's potential move to Old Trafford could also all depend on how Manchester United's ongoing takeover pans out, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both having submitted bids for the club. It is unlikely any other team in the Premier League will become suitors for Kane given the anticipated fee it would take for Daniel Levy to sell to a league rival.

What has Romano said about Spurs and Harry Kane?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The intention is to keep Harry Kane or not to sell Harry Kane to a club in England. These are the two priorities for Tottenham right now, so I'm sure it's not going to be easy for Manchester United to go for Harry Kane."

Will Spurs sell Harry Kane this summer?

It's difficult to see anyone stumping up the cash required to prise Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer considering Levy's track record as chairman and everything the player means to the club. Kane's 27 goals in 36 league games this season has effectively carried the team and it's impossible to imagine just where they'd be without his goals.

This does leave Spurs playing with fire, however, as Kane will have every right to walk away from the team he has spent his entire career with for free next July, in search of the trophies that have thus far evaded him. This is, sadly, probably the most likely outcome as things stand, with Levy's current failure to appoint a permanent manager a sure sign that any significant long-term vision he had for the club is crumbling before our eyes.