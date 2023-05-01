Tottenham Hotspur still have little to smile about after an agonising defeat at Liverpool - and Harry Kane’s uncertain future will continue to make headlines.

Spurs may have shown spirit to force their way back into the game at Anfield but their inability to actually achieve good things remains a constant. So as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich watch on, it really is time to consider how this Kane situation can be resolved.

What's the latest on Harry Kane's contract talks at Tottenham?

The first discussion point has to be the fact that whenever he leaves they are going to need a replacement striker. This is the biggest factor that forces Daniel Levy to seriously consider cashing in on Kane at the end of this season.

By making Kane available he will have a £100million-rated striker on auction and it is looking like the last opportunity to cash in on such an asset.

Kane is heading into the final year of his contract and has not made any progression towards signing an extension to that. With Spurs in this state of flux it is difficult to see how the club can quickly convince him of any clear vision they may have.

Levy could keep him for next season and accept that he will leave for nothing - but that does not make much sense in the world of business.

Spurs can sell Kane now and use the transfer cash he raises to fund a new front man to come in. Let him leave for free a year later and they will still be in a situation where they need to buy a replacement, yet they will be digging into their own cash reserves to find that money.

Selling in the summer would also mean the new manager can design a new-look strike force from Day 1 of next season rather than having to deal with the drawn out saga of Kane’s eventual departure.

What are the chances of Kane leaving Tottenham?

Sources have told GMS that the possibility of him leaving is genuine.

The situation also opens up the chance for Richarlison to properly get his Spurs career up and running.

It’s possible he even becomes the Kane replacement as a No9, he does it for Brazil after all. But it would risk further wrath of the fan base.

Imagine replacing Kane - their record Premier League goal scorer - with a man who has literally just scored his first Premier League goal for them, nine months after signing, and has three goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this term.

It’s slightly harsh to throw that stat at Richarlison given it has been a stop-start campaign but facts are facts. He came off the bench to score at Liverpool on Sunday but Spurs fans would be right to hold some concern.

Who else could follow Harry Kane in leaving Tottenham?

A bigger worry for Spurs if Kane leaves might be that his departure has a domino effect: and the next man they would fear losing would be Son Heung-min, who currently earns £200k-a-week according to Football Insider.

The South Korean international turns 31 this summer and while he has huge emotional ties to Spurs, concern over a departure has begun to surface in the past year.

His goalscoring form has dropped off significantly, sparking question over whether he needs a new environment. And that scenario is allowed to run deeper thanks to interest from Champions League clubs - with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid known admirers.

One other major thing for Levy to also think about is the fact Kane is captain.

He has been the heartbeat of the team and the poster boy of the club and losing him would cause even more problems than the hundreds of goals they would suddenly be without.