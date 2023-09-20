Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed a buyback clause for Harry Kane but are in no rush to bring him back.

Kane's stance on his next move after Bayern Munich amid Tottenham update.

Update as another Celtic player linked with Postecoglou reunion at Tottenham.

Confirmation of Tottenham Hotspur’s chance to see Harry Kane return on a buyback has landed this week but the reality exists that we still might not see him in a Spurs shirt again.

Daniel Levy confirmed at a fans' forum that a clause does exist as part of his transfer to Bayern Munich. It would have been very important to him in getting that into his new agreement, but the understanding is it is more out of protection, hope and loyalty than any clear expectation or future plan.

If Kane looks for a Premier League comeback one day, of course Spurs want to be firmly in that conversation. But in letting him go, Spurs aim to use this moment to move beyond him.

What is Tottenham's latest plan after Kane?

It was a big decision to sell Kane and Tottenham showed caution in not rushing out to directly replace him over the summer. The speed at which Ange Postecoglou has reinvented Spurs suggests they have been smart though and acquisitions like James Maddison and Brennan Johnson help convince the new boss he will get all the help he needs in getting Spurs to reestablishing themselves as a top four team.

That new vision will continue over the next two transfer windows and this Kane storyline will not be allowed to hover over any future blueprint.

It is true that Levy does love a nice narrative—we saw that in Gareth Bale returning to the club at the back end of his career.

Like Kane, Bale had a buyback clause inserted in his Real Madrid contract after heading to Spain from England in 2013. That was never actually triggered though. When Bale did sign for Spurs again, it was actually on loan from Madrid.

The buyback Spurs have on Kane will not guarantee he comes back. It’s helpful, no doubt, but not everything.

There is also a scenario to consider where Kane actually moves elsewhere in the world after his spell in Munich. Upon moving to Bayern this summer, Kane revealed David Beckham’s move to Real Madrid in 2007 was a moment that always stuck with him and helped in his decision to step outside of English football.

Sources have indicated that might not be the only thing he learns from Beckham’s career. The former England captain played in MLS for LA Galaxy from the age of 31 and also spent time with AC Milan and PSG before hanging up his boots at age 38.

He won La Liga, MLS Cup, Ligue 1 in his 30s and current England captain Kane knows that by leaving Spurs he has opened himself up to a new world of opportunity in terms of experiences and trophies. Also, he’s only 30. Time is still on his side.

Moving to another team in Europe is certainly something he would not write off at this stage. There is the potential too for him to play in America - maybe even for Beckham’s Inter Miami! Who knows?

The point here is that Spurs have a chance to look into the future with fresh eyes and should not let any potential around Kane cloud how they plan for the future. And for Kane, no matter how good it would be to one day returning day, he can no longer make decisions based on sentiment.

Is Ange Postecoglou set to raid Celtic for next signing?

There has been talk for a while that Daizen Maeda could follow Postecoglou from Celtic to Tottenham and the rumour refuses to go away.

Fresh talk about a move for the 25-year-old Japanese international has surfaced, going hand-in-hand with Son Heung-Min’s outings as a centre forward in the Spurs set-up.

As revealed previously in this GMS column, it was always the intention of Postecoglou that the main back-up plan to using Richarlison as the main man in the front line would be to use Son centrally.

That paid off against Burnley when he scored a hat-trick and will be a tactic we continue to see at various times over this season. However, Spurs of course will look at plans to continue to evolve. One of those plans will be to find new options that compliment the main strikers.

Brennan Johnson’s directness is going to become key in the coming months and it is felt there is a possibility Postecoglou could look to bring in a similar player to that down the road.

That’s where the link to Maeda comes in. He’s rapid, decisive, and Postecoglou knows all about him from their time together in Scotland.

At this stage though, sources indicate that the rumours are not being fed from the Spurs end of things and that he is a player being pushed in their direction rather than actively pursued at this moment.

What will Tottenham do with Alejo Veliz next?

New forward Alejo Veliz made his Spurs bow on Tuesday night and there is hope for a bright future for him in North London.

The 19-year-old moved from Argentina, where he had been making moves with Rosario Central and impressing in the youth levels for the national team.

It is not clear yet exactly how Spurs plan to build him for the first team but his first outing in the EFL Trophy in a 5-0 win over Colchester was a promising start as he came off the bench and showed signs of his strengths on and off the ball.

He has been scouted by clubs including Brighton and Rangers and while they stuttered over committing to him, Spurs took him on as they see him as a player that can make his mark on the Premier League. This first season is important for bedding him and helping him to understand exactly how he is going to do that. We will see him sparingly before Christmas but by the end of this campaign he could be fully unleashed.