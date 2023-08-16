There is no point dodging the issue: all anyone wants to know about Tottenham right now is how they intend to evolve after Harry Kane’s exit.

The simple answer is they don’t intend to replace him. Not in a like-for-like manner, right now, anyway.

The links with Romelu Lukaku were dud. He’s stuck in limbo at the moment - still hoping for a move to Juventus and getting no calls from Chelsea begging him to come back. Spurs have not been on the phone either though—not so far.

It’s been the same with Dusan Vlahovic. Spurs have been linked with him for a while and it is true that tried to lure him to the club in the past when Fabio Paratici was at the helm. They have not been back in contact in recent weeks, though. Juve sources insist there have been no offers at all for their leading man, in fact.

It makes sense these two are not being pursued because word out of Spurs is they don’t plan to sign a premium No.9.

That is not to say they will not do so further down the road, but doing so right now in reaction to Kane’s departure it is not deemed smart given that they do not have one player clearly earmarked as his stand-in.

Postecoglou's thoughts on Richarlison as Harry Kane replacement

Spurs have learned the hard way about how hard it is to replace a superstar in years gone by. They used Gareth Bale's £86million fee to buy seven players when he joined Real Madrid and it did not go particularly well, apart from signing Christian Eriksen.

As such, Spurs will come up with a variety of options to cope with this loss.

The one staring them in the face is Richarlison. Ange Postecoglou is adamant that Brazil’s No.9 can become more than an adequate replacement for Kane as the central figure of the attack. His pressing manner will be key and he has a good ability to run behind.

He wants Richarlison to make sure he plays close to goal too - something Kane didn't always do. Positioning inside the penalty box is going to be key to finishing off the type of chances that will be created in this new Spurs set-up. The Australian believes Richarlison has the nous to sniff out danger and is encouraging him to have no fear of attacking crosses of any kind.

Another idea revolves around Heung-Min Son. He’s currently viewed as the strongest alternate option to Richarlison to lead from the front and beyond the expectations already set out here, would have the capabilities in link-up play and bringing others into the game that a Postecoglou system would desire of a centre forward.

Tottenham transfer targets before deadline day

On the transfer front they are looking at some business in the attack - so there is reason for some excitement as we head towards the last two weeks of this window.

Last week we declared Tottenham’s genuine attempt at landing Gift Orban as a new striker and over the weekend it became clear through well-informed insiders there was expected to be movement over the transfer from Gent by the middle of this week.

The personal terms have never been considered a problem, that’s the beauty of signing a young emerging talent like this. But even that side of things has been underlined in recent days—he is more than happy with the package on offer in North London.

In this transfer window there has been a lot of focus on personal terms being agreed as an overall theme of any reported move. It’s a small layer though - the main obstacle is agreeing a transfer with Gent and that is still being worked on.

There have been links in terms of Spurs going in pursuit of Wilfried Gnonto but at the moment there is no real substance to that one.

It is worth mentioning too that, meanwhile, Postecoglou is delighted with the way James Maddison has settled at the club. He has outlined the fact he is perfect for the system he has been trying to implement.

There are high expectations for him this season, a campaign that leads towards the European Championship in Germany. There seems genuine belief that Maddison can replicate the form he was showing a couple of seasons ago at Leicester, when he managed 20 goal contributions.

His role in the side makes him a great creative asset and he is expected to pitch in with a good number of goals.