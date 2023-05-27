Harry Kane becoming bigger than Tottenham Hotspur is a problem for the team and it 'might be time to let him go', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kane's Tottenham contract is due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and with no extension in sight, Spurs could sell their talismanic striker this summer rather than risk losing him nothing.

Kane has scored 28 Premier League goals in 37 appearances this season, but it has not been enough for Spurs to secure qualification for European football. They still have an outside chance of finishing seventh in the table and securing the Europa Conference League spot, but as it stands that position remains in Aston Villa's hands.

Should Villa beat Brighton & Hove Albion at home on the final day it will be them, not Spurs, playing European football next season.

What has Brown said about Spurs and Kane?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Kane is becoming bigger than Spurs and that is usually a problem for your team. It might sound strange to say 'sell your best player, sell your leader, sell your top goalscorer' but I just think it's time Spurs start again with a new project with younger players and Kane is not that, he's not going to be there forever, and it might be time to let him go."

Should Kane stay for Slot?

While Arne Slot would have undoubtedly been an exciting appointment for Spurs, Tottenham's squad - as it stands - appears to be some way short of the quality required to compete for titles. If Spurs do fail to leapfrog Villa and snatch that final European spot, Kane has no reason to waste another season of his prime toiling away when he could be competing for trophies at a more ambitious club.

Whether that is Manchester United or Bayern Munich, whoever; the £200k-a-week earning (via Salary Sport) Kane deserves the chance of winning some silverware and even with Slot, Spurs likely won't be ready to challenge for another couple of seasons.