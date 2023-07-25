Tottenham Hotspur's chances of keeping Harry Kane at the club this summer have been dealt another major blow, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has been subject to major interest from Bayern Munich this summer, but the German side aren't the only club courting the Englishman's signature.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

It appears Kane's time as a Tottenham player is beginning to run out, with a move away from the capital club starting to edge closer and closer.

Spurs have already put out a strong defence this summer, rejecting two approaches from Bayern Munich, who look hellbent on bringing Kane to the Allianz Arena.

The first was reported to be in the region of £60 million, whereas the second offer that arrived from the record Bundesliga champions was closer to £70 million (The Evening Standard).

However, neither were enough to tempt Tottenham into sanctioning a sale for Kane, who has himself recently entered the final 12 months of his Spurs contract.

As such, it's left Tottenham in the lurch over whether to cash in on their prized asset during the current transfer window, or risk losing him for free next summer instead.

And according to Galetti, Bayern Munich aren't the only side chasing after the record Tottenham goalscorer.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Kane?

When asked about the latest regarding Kane's Tottenham future, Italian journalist Galetti admitted the soon-to-be 30-year-old was attracting interest from across the continent.

On the current situation, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Bayern are preparing a new third offer for a Kane after the first two bids were rejected by Tottenham.

"Now the German club is willing to raise a new proposal set at around €90 million, after having €60 million and €70 million bids rejected, to convince the English club to let him go.

"The striker already rejected the approach of PSG and now with Barcelona ready to make first contact, in all likelihood it's expected he will do the same with the Spanish club."

What's next for Tottenham?

Tottenham could be forced to sell Kane, should the striker refuse to extend his stay with the north London outfit this summer.

That's according to The Daily Mail, who claim despite Spurs' £100 million valuation, Daniel Levy could have little choice but to sanction a sale for less than that figure, if Kane continues to say no to the proposed contract offer.

It's claimed a proposal of £400,000 per week is on the table for Kane, who is currently pocketing half of that on his existing Spurs deal.

However, while Bayern Munich's hopes are boosted by this development, it's also suggested Manchester United could revive their interest, should Kane's asking price be reduced.

United had been reported to have pulled out of the race to sign the ex-Leicester City loanee last month, but are now being touted as a potential suitor.

The report suggests United are still locked in on a deal for Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund, but could shift attention back to Kane, if Spurs suddenly become under pressure to sell.