Leicester City will be forced to reconsider their valuation of Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison as his exit comes into focus this week.

Spurs have been preparing their opening offer over the past week with indications pointing towards an initial bid in the region of £40million.

Maddison, 26, has one year remaining on his contract at Leicester but relegation from the Premier League last season determines that the England international will leave.

Will Tottenham's offer be accepted?

It is expected though that Spurs' opening bid for the player will be rejected by Leicester and that talks will then follow on a price that both parties deem suitable.

The Foxes value Maddison at the £60million price point and sources seem adamant that a big drop on that is unthinkable.

Leicester have a good record for holding out for full value on top talent. They raised a record £80million for defender Harry Maguire when he moved to Manchester United and in recent seasons have also sold Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City at £60million, Ben Chilwell to Chelsea for £50million and Welsey Fofana also joined the Blues in a deal worth £75million.

But this situation could be different, given the club's new status as a Championship club and the fact that Tottenham are looking for a deal to be wrapped up quickly.

When are Maddison talks expected to happen?

Negotiating over the fee for Maddison will go ahead this week but satisfying Leicester will not be easy.

There are indications from well-informed contacts around Tottenham that - even with add-ons - it is not likely they rise above £50million. Leicester will try to change that stance when they begin formal discussions but Spurs seem pretty set on how they want this to go.

Do Tottenham face competition for Maddison?

Newcastle United have also shown interest in Maddison and lodged a £50million offer for him last summer.

They remain keen yet are also determined not to meet Leicester at their full valuation. They also have other players on the radar now, including Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig.

West Ham United are another club interested in Maddison and while they are certainly outsiders for now, they would enter the discussions if possible after a Declan Rice exit is sorted.

Tottenham are confident they have the edge in the race to sign Maddison and personal terms are already tied up, with the player set to earn £175,000-a-week if he gets the green light to move to North London.

New boss Ange Postecoglou is hopeful he will have new signings on board and ready to travel to the club's summer tour, which kicks off on July 18 in Australia.