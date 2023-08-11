Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are lining up Nigerian striker Gift Orban as their potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Talks have already started with Orban's representative to explore the opportunity of signing the 21-year-old.

Losing Kane early in the season is a blow for Spurs, but they are still looking to make more signings before the transfer deadline, with Brennan Johnson being considered as a potential option.

Tottenham Hotspur have lined up Gift Orban as their ideal Harry Kane replacement, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealing to GIVEMESPORT how advanced the deal is.

Ange Postecoglou has been dealt a tough blow after losing Kane so early in his Tottenham tenure, but the Greek-Australian coach is keen to add more firepower to his attack.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Gift Orban

Having looked like he'd spend the rest of his career at Tottenham, Kane is finally set to depart the north London outfit, with Bayern Munich having agreed a deal worth £100 million.

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who revealed the details of the move to his 17.8 million Twitter followers on Friday morning.

It's claimed that Kane will sign a four-year deal at the Allianz Arena, while becoming the most expensive player in the German club's history.

The start of a new era at Tottenham, both on and off the pitch, attention has turned to how the capital club intend on replacing their record goalscorer.

It's reported by 90min that Gent striker Orban is attracting interest from Spurs, with the Nigerian having enjoyed a stellar start to life as a professional footballer.

Orban has netted a remarkable 44 goals in 49 senior appearances for Gent, indicating he has a Kane-esque eye for goal.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Gift Orban and Tottenham Hotspur?

When quizzed on who Tottenham might look to target following Kane's impending departure, Italian journalist Galetti revealed that talks have already started with Orban.

While Spurs are unlikely to spend big on a Kane replacement, there is a feeling that without adding more firepower to their forward line, it could be a chastening season for Postecoglou and Co.

On the 21-year-old starlet, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Tottenham are seriously interested in Gift Orban. With the possible farewell of Harry Kane, the English club have already started talks with the representative of Orban to explore the opportunity to sign and to test the room of negotiation. The Nigerian player to date is at the top of the list for Spurs.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Losing your record goalscorer and talisman on the eve of a new Premier League season isn't ideal preparation, with Postecoglou now facing an uphill task to get Spurs back in the European positions.

They begin their campaign with a tricky-looking test away to Brentford on Sunday afternoon, before a blockbuster clash against Manchester United on the second weekend of the season.

But away from the pitch, there is still a feeling that Tottenham may be able to get more deals across the line before next month's deadline.

One potential target is Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, who according to a report by The Daily Express, is being considered as a prospective Kane replacement.

It's claimed Forest are struggling with FFP regulations and could be forced to sell their own starlet this summer.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor even told GIVEMESPORT in a recent interview that Johnson would be the ideal fit to join Postecoglou's Spurs, with the reliable reporter hinting a move could be somewhere down the line.