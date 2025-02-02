Tottenham Hotspur have a "broad agreement" with Chelsea over a loan deal to sign Axel Disasi in a late transfer, according to insider Paul O'Keefe.

The Lilywhites are looking to bolster their defensive options ahead of Monday's transfer deadline after injuries picked up by a number of defensive options this season, while Radu Dragusin has picked up what the club believe to be a "serious" knee injury.

That has sparked the club into action in the market and after successfully agreeing a deal with Lens to hijack Wolves' move to sign defender Kevin Danso late on Saturday night, the club are still not done signing defenders.

Tottenham Have Agreement for Disasi

Aston Villa also in the mix

Danso was all set to join Wolves on loan for the rest of the season, with a medical even scheduled to take place on Sunday. But Spurs moved to hijack the deal and agreed a deal worth around £20m to sign him permanently, with a medical already complete and a deal now almost finalised.

But according to agent and insider O'Keefe, the club are still considering a move to sign France international Disasi on loan too to strengthen their defence.

In fact, the club already have a "broad agreement" with Chelsea over the deal and are just awaiting the player's final decision over a move, with Aston Villa also in the mix to get his signature.

Disasi, who has been described as a "monster", had previously been pushing for a move to Villa Park as he looks for more regular game time, having been restricted to limited minutes under Enzo Maresca behind Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Tosin in the pecking order.

But with no deal done, and Spurs now in the race, there is a chance that Tottenham could also now hijack that deal and strengthen Ange Postecoglou's squad for the second half of the season.

Postecoglou's side have had a horrendous season to date and currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table ahead of their clash with Brentford on Sunday afternoon, but hope that additions and the return to fitness of key players will help them climb the table without having to make a change in the dugout.

Axel Disasi Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 6 (4) Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per game 0.3 Tackles per game 1.2 Possession won 0.3 Balls recovered per game 2.5 Dribbled past per game 0.8 Clearances per game 1.7

