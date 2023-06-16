Tottenham Hotspur have the edge in the race for Leicester City star James Maddison, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Newcastle United are also thought to be keen on the attacking midfielder, but Jones says Spurs are working on a deal to sign him and really like the player.

Tottenham transfer news — James Maddison

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is delighted with the club's pursuit of Maddison.

The former Celtic boss will know that it is too early to celebrate, though, with Newcastle also showing an interest in the Leicester playmaker.

According to multiple outlets, including The Northern Echo, the Magpies want to sign Maddison this summer.

Elsewhere, one report from Football Insider claims that it could take £60m to get the Englishman out of the King Power Stadium.

What has Dean Jones said about James Maddison and Tottenham?

While Newcastle finished higher than Tottenham last season and managed to qualify for the Champions League, Jones still thinks the north London outfit have the advantage in the race for Maddison's signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, I actually do give Tottenham the edge here. They have really good lines of communication open on this one and they're dialling in on how a deal can open up in a way that suits everyone.

"It's not the most important position for Tottenham to sort out. We know that they need defenders and a goalkeeper, but James Maddison is a player that they like."

What would James Maddison bring to Ange Postecoglou's side?

Maddison is a huge threat in the final third. Last season, the England international scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in the top flight (via Transfermarkt) despite playing in such a weak Leicester side.

He is also dangerous from set-pieces, which has seen him draw comparisons to Three Lions legend David Beckham.

"He reminds me of David Beckham," former Leicester City striker Tony Cottee told The Football Show back in 2018. "If you watch him play, he runs like Beckham, he takes free-kicks like Beckham. He’s got great vision, good passer of the ball."

As Jones mentioned, Tottenham's priority probably needs to be elsewhere right now, like at the back. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, for example, has stated that he wants to leave the club this summer.

But Maddison is too good of an opportunity to pass up. If they can bring him to Hotspur Way, then they absolutely should.