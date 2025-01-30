Tottenham Hotspur have ‘concrete interest’ in Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling and would be open to signing the youngster this month, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The Lilywhites, alongside Manchester United, are reportedly among the Premier League clubs chasing the 18-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at St Mary’s and is regarded as ‘one of the best young talents’ in Europe.

According to Mokbel, clubs outside England are also tracking Dibling’s impressive progress on the south coast, with RB Leipzig among his many admirers.

The 18-year-old is reportedly open to moving abroad and taking on a new challenge, despite his growing list of suitors in the Premier League.

Tottenham Want Tyler Dibling Deal

As early as this transfer window

According to Mokbel, Tottenham see Dibling as another promising signing alongside Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, who has emerged as a concrete target for Spurs in recent hours.

The French forward has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League – Tottenham may have to battle both Man United and Chelsea for his signature in the final days of the January transfer window.

Dibling, meanwhile, is unlikely to move in January, but a summer departure seems more realistic, especially if Southampton struggle to retain the 18-year-old in the event of relegation.

The English winger, labelled ‘exceptional’ by Karen Carney, has been a key player for the Saints this season and a bright spark in their disappointing Premier League campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

He is currently out with an ankle injury and is expected to return in a few weeks, having limped off in the 3-1 defeat at Man United earlier this month.

Dibling still has more than two years left on his Southampton deal, which expires in June 2027, and it remains to be seen whether he would be keen to renew on improved terms, with multiple Premier League heavyweights now keen on his arrival.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,230

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares New Update on Arsenal Signing Sverre Nypan Fabrizio Romano shares big updates on Sverre Nypan, Arsenal's hunt for a striker, and Manchester United's transfer plans after Patrick Dorgu.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-01-25.