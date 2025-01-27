Former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is seen as a genuine candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur, journalist Dean Jones has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

The German tactician’s recent success at Signal Iduna Park has not gone unnoticed at Spurs, after he guided Dortmund to the Champions League final last season and finished second in the Bundesliga the year prior.

Tottenham are reportedly exploring potential replacements for Postecoglou, though no decision on his future has been made yet, despite a concerning run of results in the Premier League.

Winless in their last seven matches, the Lilywhites suffered another defeat on Sunday, losing 2-1 at home to top-flight strugglers Leicester City.

Tottenham Considering Edin Terzic

Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Tottenham are viewing Terzic as a manager who can ‘offer potential for long-term growth’, having been impressed with his work at Dortmund.

The German tactician had previously been linked with a Premier League job, with West Ham reportedly considering him as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui before opting for Graham Potter on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Terzic, labelled 'incredible' by Hans-Joachim Watzke, personally requested to leave Dortmund at the end of last season, stating that ‘the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline’ as his reason for departing.

The 42-year-old began his coaching career at Dortmund’s academy in 2010 and spent almost a decade at the club, while he also had brief spells as Slaven Bilic’s assistant at Besiktas and West Ham.

Tottenham have yet to make a decision on Postecoglou’s future and are reportedly still focused on strengthening their squad during the final week of the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites have yet to add another player following the arrival of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky but are said to be working on a forward signing to bolster Postecoglou’s depleted frontline.

Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund Record (2022-24) Games 96 Wins 55 Draws 20 Losses 21 Goals scored 193 Goals conceded 111 Points per game 1.93

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.