Tottenham Hotspur could make a late move for Leicester City man Wout Faes because of one key factor, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Faes is currently plying his trade in the second tier of English football, having been part of the Leicester squad who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Tottenham Hotpsur transfer news - Wout Faes

It's been a busy first summer in charge for manager Ange Postecoglou, who has presided over one of Tottenham's most important transfer windows in their history. However, the £100 million sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich doesn't appear to have rocked the north London outfit too much, with Postecoglou having successfully steadied the ship.

Last week's statement win over Manchester United was an indicator of the work Postecoglou has already done at Tottenham, but if reports are to be believed, the Greek-Australian manager is still on the lookout for new additions to his squad. And according to Jacobs himself, defender Faes - who has previously been dubbed 'aggressive' - is one man the Tottenham hierarchy are monitoring, with the reliable reporter telling the Last Word on Spurs podcast the Belgian has been discussed by the Spurs recruitment team.

Faes featured heavily for the recently relegated Leicester during last season's ill-fated Premier League campaign, with the former Stade de Reims man notching up a total of 39 appearances across all competitions. The defender only joined from Ligue 1 last summer, when Leicester splurged £15 million on his services, but fast-forward 12 months and the 25-year-old could be on the move again.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Wout Faes and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about the latest update in regard to Faes' Leicester future, journalist Jacobs admitted Spurs were a viable option for him this summer.

On the current state of play, Jacobs said: “Does he buy a starting centre-back with Romero playing well in the first two Premier League games of the season, or do Tottenham look more for a depth-style player who can slot into the squad but not necessarily play in every game?

“On Faes, I think there's nothing active between Spurs and Leicester and it is simply a name that has been discussed internally.

“Leicester’s position on Faes is that they don't want to sell. So we'll have to wait and see how that one transpires.

“But I do think that Tottenham still feel they're a little bit thin, as far as centre-backs are concerned.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Along with another defensive addition, there is also talk Spurs could re-enter the market for an attacking player to fill the gap left behind by Kane. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT last week that Gift Orban and Jonathan David were two players high up on the capital club's list.

Elsewhere, Brennan Johnson has also been mooted as a potential forward addition, with Nottingham Forest said to be in need of some cash. The Independent are suggesting a fee of £40 million could be needed in order for Nottingham Forest to sanction a sale, with Spurs currently mulling over whether to match the asking price or walk away instead.