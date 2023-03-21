Tottenham Hotspur sacking Antonio Conte early will give them a new edge in their bid to keep Harry Kane.

Talks with Kane over a new contract are expected to take place at the end of this season - but there had always been some concern over how they could sell the next phase to him without any clear plan or manager in place.

However, Conte is about to lose his job after letting rip at his players and owners in a press conference and that brings an opportunity to find a new manager before the conversations over Kane’s future take place.

And it might just give them a better opportunity of convincing Kane to stay at the club.

Who could replace Conte as Tottenham manager?

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Thomas Tuchel are the big names being considered as Conte’s replacement and talks with all three will no doubt involve explaining the situation with Kane, as the captain has one year remaining on his Tottenham deal.

Spurs aim to discover quickly at the end of the season where Kane’s mind is at so they can understand what to do with him next term.

Keeping him is plausible but to lose him for free at the end of the season would be painful for chairman Daniel Levy.

Who would Tottenham sell Harry Kane to?

As previously described on GIVEMESPORT, Spurs have been becoming open to the prospect of selling Kane to Manchester United in order to cash in while they can.

In the past it has always been felt that Levy’s stance that Kane would not join a Premier League rival would hold firm but that potential £80-£100million fee that could be negotiated has to be considered.

If they do not cash in they are set to miss out on a fee altogether and over the course of that final year they would also be spending over £10million on his wages. On top of that they would also need to buy a replacement.

Who would Tottenham target to replace Harry Kane?

Potential players they could turn to would be Dusan Vlahovic, Gianluca Scamacca and Moussa Dembele but none would arrive with the golden touch of poster boy Kane.

Spurs know other clubs beyond United are also interested in Kane.

Bayern Munich like him as their long-term Robert Lewandowski-style replacement while Real Madrid continue to be linked. No talks have taken place yet on that one.

The Conte situation will be resolved in the coming hours and once that announcement is made Spurs will name a temporary boss from within while they search for the next great hope in the dugout.

That new man will not just be someone who can deliver silverware, but also show Kane that this club has more ambition and hope than Conte suggests there ever will be.