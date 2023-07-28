Tottenham Hotspur may be forced into making a compromise on Harry Kane's future this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has been subject to interest from Bayern Munich all summer, with the Englishman said to be open to a Bundesliga switch.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

A little over two years on from his last transfer saga, Kane is once again stealing the headlines this summer, as talk surrounding a move to Bayern Munich continues to intensify.

Last time it was Manchester City chasing the striker, but the Premier League outfit refused to match Spurs' asking price, with a similar situation looking like it could play out again.

It's reported that last time around, Daniel Levy - the chairman of Tottenham - had placed a £150 million price tag on Kane's head, which City were unwilling to match.

Fast forward 24 months and Spurs' asking price hasn't dropped too much, with a report from football.london claiming that £100 million is the fee being mooted now.

Understandably, Bayern Munich have tried to snatch Kane for a lower price, initially opening the bidding at £60 million, before upping the ante with an offer closer to £70 million (via The Evening Standard).

However, Spurs remain unmoved by the German side's approach, instead pushing hard to stay firm on their £100 million valuation.

But, as the season edges closer, it's rumoured that Spurs may have to shift their position and cash-in on Kane instead.

What's Fabrizio Romano said about Kane and Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano hinted that Tottenham's stance may move later in the window.

While offering an update on the Kane to Bayern Munich situation, Romano said: “They are on it and they know it's not an easy one, because at the moment there is still no green light from Tottenham and they're still waiting for them to make a decision.

"Daniel Levy of course is the key person in the story, but everything depends on Tottenham because Bayern had two bids rejected, €70 million and €80 million.”

Are Tottenham likely to sell Kane this summer?

In a report from earlier in the week by The Daily Mail, it's claimed Tottenham may be forced to sell Kane, if the striker doesn't agree to a new contract with the club.

The ex-Leicester City man boasts just one year left on his reported £200,000-per-week contract, with an offer of £400,000 said to be currently on the table at Tottenham.

As things stand, it appears Kane isn't willing to sign on the dotted line at Spurs and would be open to leaving the club on a free transfer next season, as per The Telegraph.

Such a shift in approach from Tottenham could see the likes of Manchester United return to the fold, having previously backed out of discussions due to fears around his asking price.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that United still have a chance of landing Kane this summer, if Spurs back down from their current demands.