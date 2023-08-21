Tottenham Hotspur are chasing the signature of Jonathan David and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed to GIVEMESPORT how close the transfer is to happening.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou had his pre-season plans rocked when talisman Harry Kane left the club on the eve of the new campaign, with the ex-Celtic manager now on the lookout for a replacement.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Jonathan David

Wherever Spurs finish this campaign , it's likely the weekend victory over Manchester United will be pinpointed as the match where the Postecoglou project had lift-off.

While they rode their luck at times, Tottenham did run out deserved winners against the 20-time English champions, with two second-half goals separating the sides in north London on Saturday.

Following an underwhelming 2-2 draw away to Brentford on the opening day of the campaign, the victory over United alleviated some of the pressure mounting on the club following Kane's departure earlier this month.

But while the good times look as if they're returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there are still suggestions that Spurs could bolster their attacking options before next month's deadline.

It was reported by Galetti last month that David - who has previously been dubbed 'amazing' - was being monitored by the capital club, who had earmarked the Lille forward as a potential Kane replacement.

Due to David being out of contract at the end of next season, it's claimed Lille might sanction a sale this summer to avoid losing the attacker for free.

And now, with just a couple of weeks of the window remaining, there are suggestions that Tottenham could revive their interest.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Jonathan David and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about their long-standing interest in the Canadian international, Galetti admitted Tottenham were exploring the possibility of a deal.

Hinting Spurs have been in talks with Lille, the Italian journalist suggested a move could be made in the final days of the transfer window.

On the current state of play, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “As we know for a suitable offer, the Canadian player could leave Lille and he's keen to make a big leap to a top club and a big leap to the Premier League.

“Tottenham are well-informed about him. The price tag set by the French club is around £55 million.

“Spurs have already approached Lille asking about the conditions of the deal and exploring for sure the cost, but as of today no official move has been made.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Jonathan David Career Stats Appearances 221 Minutes 15,875 Goals 96 Assists 24

All stats via Transfermarkt

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Away from a potential striker addition, it's pretty clear that Tottenham have already wrapped up most of their business, both in relation to incomings and outgoings.

However, the club were dealt a scare during the weekend clash with United, after summer signing James Maddison was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches.

Maddison has started his Tottenham career in red-hot form, with the former Leicester Cty man having already picked up two assists (via Transfermarkt).

It would be a major loss to Postecoglou and Spurs if the England international was ruled out for a significant period of time, but according to The Evening Standard, Maddison is expected to be fit for this weekend's clash against Bournemouth.