James Maddison is thought to have provided some encouraging signs towards Tottenham Hotspur's staff that he can get back to form in the Premier League - by using his England snub over the summer as fuel to return to the peak of his powers.

Maddison - reported to be on £170,000-per-week - was instrumental in Tottenham's push for the Champions League last season, and although the north London club finished fifth in the top-flight, it was a solid start under Ange Postecoglou that saw them record a solid first campaign under the Australian boss to kick on this season. That hasn't happened, and there were doubts that Maddison's snub by Gareth Southgate for EURO 2024 could have a negative impact on him. But according to reports, the Coventry-born star is using his rejection as 'fuel' to kick on this season and Tottenham coaches are already seeing a player reborn come to the fore.

Tottenham 'Had Concerns' Over Maddison This Summer

The star didn't make England's EURO 2024 squad which raised fears

The report from the Daily Mail states that Maddison has provided encouraging signs throughout games that he is edging closer to a return form - despite Tottenham having their concerns earlier in the campaign.

James Maddison's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =9th Assists 9 3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.4 =1st Shots Per Game 2.1 4th Through Balls Per Game 0.3 =1st Match rating 7.17 2nd

The report continues to state that there was concern amongst Tottenham chiefs as to how Maddison would return to training after being left out of England's EURO 2024 squad after a disappointing second half of the season in north London.

And, whilst Maddison's performances haven't yet hit expectations that were placed upon him after his move from Leicester City last summer, there is a determination on his behalf to use the disappointment of his England exile as 'fuel' for the coming season, with Southgate now out of the Wembley door.

That report continues that this attitude suits Postecoglou down to the ground, and if the Australian can keep his job after a poor start to the season, him and Maddison could work well in tandem together going forward.

Maddison Has The Quality to Shine For Tottenham

The midfielder is one of the best in the league when he hits top form

Maddison clearly has quality. The former Leicester man was on fire for Norwich City in the Championship, and his move to the Premier League was highly anticipated after 14 goals at Championship level with the Canaries.

43 top-flight goals in 163 outings for the Foxes - including a top-flight best of 12 in the 2021/22 season - saw Leicester become a bonafide top-half side as well as FA Cup winners back in 2020/21, with Maddison forming part of a rebirth amid a dull period following their miraculous Premier League win back in 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maddison has made seven caps for England but has yet to score for the Three Lions

Seven England caps isn't quite the tally he would have liked after bursting onto the Premier League scene, but Maddison clearly has talent and with almost 200 top-flight appearances to his name, he's evidently shown he can do it at this level.

The Tottenham star can be considered unfortunate that there is talent such as Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer who can all play in the hole for the Three Lions; but if he can use his determination and willingness to fight his way back into the squad by matching their output, that can only be a positive for Postecoglou as his side aim to jumpstart their poor start to Premier League proceedings.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-09-24.