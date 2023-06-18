Tottenham Hotspur hold genuine interest in signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho has endured a troublesome spell at United and could be on the move this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Jadon Sancho

On the back of a dismal 2022/23 campaign, Tottenham supporters will be keen to see their side make key improvements ahead of the 2023/24 season.

With new boss Ange Postecoglou already through the door, attention has switched towards who the north Londoners might be able to attract to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One sticking point for Spurs is their lack of European football next season, having finished outside the Premier League's top seven, missing out on Europa Conference League qualification to Aston Villa on the final day.

Alas, it hasn't stopped the 2008 League Cup winners from targeting ambitious options in the transfer market, with United's Sancho just one player they're keen to bring in.

It's claimed by a story in The Metro that Spurs are showing an interest in the United castaway and would be open to offering Sancho refuge at Hotspur Way.

The report suggests that Sancho is set for talks with United boss Erik ten Hag in the coming weeks, as speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford continues to gather pace.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sancho to Spurs?

When asked about the likelihood of Sancho's final destination this summer being Tottenham, CBS reporter Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT the interest was 'real'.

On the 23-year-old, Jacobs said: "The interest is real, that's for sure. But Tottenham have to consider two things: one, the fee and two the wages. And in addition to that, Sancho will have a conversation as I understand with Erik ten Hag to discuss his future, in the same way that Harry Maguire will.”

How much might Sancho cost Tottenham this summer?

While there are now indicators on what sort of price United will demand for Sancho, should they let him go, it's likely the Stretford-based outfit won't want to lose too much money on their initial investment.

Joining from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2021, the Red Devils splashed a whopping £73 million on the young English winger, making him their third most expensive signing at the time (Transfermarkt).

Unsurprisingly, as a result of his recent struggles, the £350,000-per-week earner's market value has dropped significantly, with the former Manchester City youth prospect now valued at £47 million.

Should they come into a bit of cash from the rumoured sale of Harry Kane, there would be few better investments Spurs could make than signing Sancho from United this summer.