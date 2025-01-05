Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Udinese youngster Thomas Kristensen in the Janary transfer window, according to reports - with the young Danish defender potentially being drafted in to solve the Lilywhites' defensive crisis which has seen them down to the bare bones so far this season.

Tottenham's poor form has been representative of their growing injury list, losing three of their last four games and recording just two wins in all competitions over their previous 11 games. One of those came to rock-bottom Southampton and their other victory was in the League Cup, meaning that they've sunk to just 12th in the Premier League table - and that could see Ange Postecoglou take immediate action.

Report: Tottenham 'Look' at Udinese Starlet Kristensen

The London outfit are desperate for numbers in their backline

The report by CaughtOffside claims Tottenham are looking for defensive reinforcements in the January window, having undergone a major defensive crisis this season under Postecoglou.

Thomas Kristensen's Serie A statistics - Udinese squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 20th Clearances Per Game 2.8 6th Tackles Per Game 0.9 =10th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 14th Match rating 6.34 19th

The Australian gaffer was forced to line up with backup centre-half Radu Dragusin alongside teenage sensation Archie Gray in the heart of defence against Newcastle United on Saturday, whilst Djed Spence appeared at left-back - and it was a first competitive appearance in three-and-a-half years for 25-year-old goalkeeper Brandon Austin as Tottenham fell to their Geordie counterparts.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie are all out for some time, which could lead Tottenham to new signings. The report suggests the Udinese star could be available for £16.5million, though Bayer Leverkusen and Leicester City are also interested in his services - and after some strong performances in Serie A, the north London club have an 'urgency' for a signing in his ilk.

Tottenham seemingly boast the 'strongest' interest, though it could be an interesting saga with other clubs able to offer the 'complete' Kristensen more regular playing time in the long-term, as the Dane may find it difficult to oust Romero and Van de Ven from the starting XI in the future once they return from the treatment table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kristensen has 11 caps for Denmark's under-21 team, scoring one goal.

Kristensen, who stands at 6ft 6in, only joined Udinese at the start of last season from AGF Aarhus. However, he has burst onto the scene in the Italian top-flight this season with eight appearances being enough to garner interest from some of Europe's biggest leagues.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-01-24.