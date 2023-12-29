Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice, with the potential to beat Manchester United to his signing.

Ange Postecoglou is also interested in signing a striker and a midfielder in the January transfer window.

On the club's shortlist is £25m-worth, Arthur Vermeeren, an 18-year-old Belgian "wonderkid".

Tottenham Hotspur are now showing ‘strong interest’ in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reveals what Spurs fans are beginning to worry about as they head into the second stage of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Ange Postecoglou has done a stellar job in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hotseat since arriving in early June and carefully crafted his squad with just shy of £215 million worth of incomings.

Typically struck by injury, the lovable Greek-Australian manager has managed to emerge as title challengers heading into the New Year, sitting just six points behind table-topping Liverpool as things stand.

Tottenham sense chance to leapfrog Man Utd for Todibo

Among the new faces in the English capital was Micky van de Ven. Signing from Wolfsburg for £43 million, per Sky Sports, the Dutchman has been a transformative factor for Spurs as they look to battle it out for the Premier League crown. The 22-year-old was ever-present in his side’s first 11 games in the Premier League before picking up a hamstring injury against Chelsea in early November.

Tottenham’s form and results have, coincidentally, taken a bit of a hit as they went five games without a win upon his absence from the squad. The likes of Ben Davies and Emerson Royal – who are both full backs by trade – have been called upon to deputise for the injured Van de Ven.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central) Undisclosed Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.5m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

In a bid to plug the gap until his return to action, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano reported that Postecoglou’s side are now in dialogue with Todibo’s employers Nice over a potential January switch, while TEAMtalk have suggested that Tottenham are ready to pounce after sensing they can steal a march on potential suitors and domestic rivals Manchester United.

The report suggests that snaring a deal will not be plain sailing, especially with the Red Devils heavily in the mix too. United’s new minority stakeholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is the owner of Todibo’s club Nice and may use that to his advantage should Erik ten Hag target the Frenchman in January.

Earlier in November, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe had placed the Nice ace at the top of his transfer shopping list. Though given he may not be in his role until after the window, it leaves the door somewhat ajar for Postecoglou and his entourage to land a deal.

Dharmesh Sheth on Tottenham’s January plans

On the current state of play in north London, Sheth admits that every fan will be pleased with how their season has gone and continues to go. One worrying factor, however, is their lack of depth across the squad – as such, if their long-term targets are attainable in January, Postecoglou and his team could be very busy. Suggesting that Todibo is high on their shortlist, the Sky Sports reporter also claimed that there is interest in signing a new striker and a midfielder, too. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said:

“I think every Tottenham fan, as pleased as they are with how the season has gone, the one worry that they do have is the strength of the squad and how thin that squad is. And I think they'll want to back Ange Postecoglou because he's done such a fantastic job so far. If they can get some of their long-term targets available in January, I think that Tottenham will want to go into the market. “There's strong interest in the Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo. There's interest in strikers. There's interest in midfielders as well, I think he wants to strengthen in all areas.”

Belgian ‘wonderkid’ eyed by Tottenham for £25m

Luckily for those of a Tottenham persuasion, Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club’s hierarchy are willing to back Postecoglou during his first January transfer window in the English top tier.

Looking to send shock waves through the Premier League, the Sun have claimed that Tottenham are plotting a sensational deal for Arthur Vermeeren, an 18-year-old who has taken the Belgian first tier by storm. The report states that the teen sensation’s signature is available for just £25 million and the north Londoners are looking to take advantage of Royal Antwerp’s seemingly low asking price.

Related Tottenham in line for 'massive boost' over Heung-min Son and Pape Sarr Tottenham Hotspur duo Heung-min Son and Pape Matar Sarr are preparing to hold discussions over fresh terms

That said, Ten Hag is known to be a keen admirer of the central midfielder, with reports claiming the Red Devils are in pole position to sign him in January, while Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus are all interested, too.

Hailed as an ‘exciting’ talent by scout Jacek Kulig, the youngster has been a mainstay in Royal Antwerp's midfield this season, plundering 20 appearances this season at such a tender age. Fending off the other would-be buyers could be high on Tottenham’s priority list given their injury crisis at the heart of their defence.