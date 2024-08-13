Highlights Spurs eyed Conor Gallagher as a key midfield addition after a promising season at Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur have been interested in signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher all summer as they look to bolster their midfield options, according to The Athletic.

Ange Postecoglou is in the process of trying to rebuild his squad after a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season, with several key signings already made this summer and some exits too.

But the club do not deem their business to be over yet as they are still keen to sign an all-action midfielder before the transfer window shuts on August 30th, and Blues midfielder Gallagher is someone they are very interested in.

Tottenham Interested in Conor Gallagher

Move to Atletico Madrid is at risk of collapse

The England international looked set to be on his way to Spain after Chelsea agreed a £33.7million fee with Atletico Madrid, however a deal has stalled after the transfer of Samu Omorodion going in the opposite direction collapsed.

Gallagher has now returned to London despite undergoing a medical in Madrid and being photographed at the Wanda Metropolitano by the club's official social media account, and that could open up the door for Spurs to make a move.

The north London outfit have long been linked with a move for Gallagher and with their pursuit of a midfielder still ongoing, they could look to sign him if a solution isn't found with Atletico Madrid in the coming days.

Gallagher 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,137 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Pass success rate (%) 91.5 3rd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Overall rating 7.13 2nd

Gallagher has no future at Stamford Bridge despite wanting to stay at his boyhood club, with Enzo Maresca not counting on him and the club desperate to sell to help balance the books.

As an academu graduate any money received for Gallagher would go down as pure profit in terms of the PSR rules, which Chelsea are at risk of breaching after yet another busy window of arrivals under Clearlake's ownership.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Gallagher is Chelsea’s 21st highest-earner at the club with the likes of Malang Sarr, Noni Madueke and Trevoh Chalobah all pocketing more than him.

Chelsea Eye Move for Joao Felix

Aston Villa also interested in move for Portugal international

With a deal for Omorodion collapsing, Chelsea are now looking at potentially signing attacking sensation Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid instead.

The talented forward previously spent time on loan at Stamford Bridge but Mauricio Pochettino decided against making the move permanent when he arrived at the club, and Felix ended up at Barcelona instead on another loan deal.

Felix is now available for a move once again and Chelsea are ready to rival Aston Villa for his signature, with Unai Emery very keen on the former Benfica star to bolster his squad ahead of their maiden Champions League campaign this season.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.