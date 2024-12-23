Tottenham Hotspur are expected to activate the option to extend Heung-min Son's contract until 2026, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

As it stands, Son will be leaving the club at the end of the season due to his contract expiring in the summer of 2025. Spurs do have the option to extend his deal by an additional year without having to offer him fresh terms. In order to protect his value, it would make sense for Spurs to activate the option.

Son will turn 33 next summer, so Spurs will have a decision to make as to whether to offer him fresh terms and a longer-term contract. The South Korean international has been a key player for Tottenham for many years now, but he's reaching the latter stages of his career.

Tottenham Set to Activate Option in Son's Contract

He will extend his stay until 2025

Writing in his newsletter for GIVEMESPORT, Romano has confirmed that Tottenham are expected to activate the one-year option in Son's contract, keeping him at the club until 2026. That's the internal feeling at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and they are waiting on the formal steps to seal the deal...

"The expectation is still to activate the option and keep Son at the club until June 2026. That's the internal feeling at the club since October, waiting for formal steps as it's always important."

Son Heung-min's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Goals 5 Assists 6 Expected goals 3.5 Expected assisted goals 5.7 Minutes played 1066

Son is still producing regularly for Tottenham and his impact has been vital over the years, especially with talisman Harry Kane departing for Bayern Munich. Son has taken on more responsibility for the club, including becoming club captain.

Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to keep him at the club, and it's a win-win situation for Tottenham to be able to extend his contract without having to offer a pay rise. The north London outfit will be in a tricky situation in 2026, but there's no guarantee Son will be performing at the same level by then.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref - Correct as of 23/12/2024