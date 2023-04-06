Tottenham Hotspur's rumoured desire to appoint Burnley boss Vincent Kompany would be a "big risk", journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Kompany has been linked with a switch to the Premier League side, despite having not yet completed one full season in English football.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Vincent Kompany

According to The Sun, Burnley chief Kompany has emerged as the shock front-runner to take over from Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Conte was relieved of his duties as Spurs boss during the international break, with chairman Daniel Levy now searching for their third permanent manager in two years.

And one man now linked with a surprise switch to Hotspur Way is Kompany, whose Burnley side currently occupy top spot in the Championship table.

With promotion looking like a certainty this season, Kompany - who has taken charge of 141 matches as a manager - is starting to make a name for himself in the managerial world.

Pep Guardiola recently claimed it was "written in the stars" for Kompany to one day return to the Etihad Stadium and take charge of Manchester City.

However, if the Spurs hierarchy gets their way, Kompany could be heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead.

What has Dean Jones said about Kompany to Tottenham?

While recognising the job Kompany has done at Burnley, journalist Jones still questioned the legitimacy of Spurs' interest in the Belgian boss.

On the 36-year-old manager, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It would look like a big risk to me if Tottenham were to go down the Vincent Kompany path.

"I'm not saying it would definitely be a bad idea. And I'm sure he would be quite open-minded about it, but there just seems to me to be too many other good options on the table that they would even need to consider that.”

Who else might Tottenham target as Conte's replacement?

Having been sacked by Bayern Munich last week, Julian Nagelsmann's unexpected availability was said to have pricked the Spurs board's ears up.

However, recent reports from The Evening Standard suggest Tottenham's pursuit of the German coach could be hampered by Nagelsmann's desire to take a break from football first.

Elsewhere, incumbent Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has also been linked, with Football Insider claiming the Italian was earmarked as a Conte replacement before he was sacked.

Whereas The Guardian reported last month that current Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is also being considered as a potential target.