Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Brentford boss Thomas Frank after some more poor form from current boss Ange Postecoglou, according to reports - with the Bees boss having 'been discussed' among Tottenham chiefs as a potential replacement for the beleaguered Aussie, who suffered another poor result in midweek.

Frank's record in the Premier League stands at 49 wins in just 142 matches since Brentford won promotion in 2021, an incredible tally for a club that originally spent prudently to keep themselves in the top-flight - and that could shine in his favour should the Tottenham job become available.

Report: Tottenham 'Interested' in Thomas Frank

The Lilywhites suffered yet another defeat in midweek

The report from TBR Football states that Tottenham chiefs were 'deeply concerned' at their loss to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening, telling Postecoglou that the result was 'unacceptable' - and that has seen links to other managers flood in.

Brentford's Premier League statistics - Division ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 11 =10th Goals scored 48 6th Goals conceded 44 13th Shots taken per game 11.7 15th Shots conceded per game 17.5 19th xG 47.63 10th

One of those is Frank. The Dane has supposedly 'been discussed' within circles at the north London outfit, and he is a name that is admired among the club's top brass, having dragged Brentford from mid-table in the Championship to comfortably safe in the Premier League, in what will now be their fifth consecutive season in the top-flight should they survive relegation as expected.

The report further states that although the club haven't directly told Postecoglou that he will be sacked if they don't win the Europa League, they have voiced their concerns over the performance - and if they fail to overturn a 1-0 deficit to make the quarter-finals, it will end all hopes of winning silverware for the 17th consecutive season.

Brentford, meanwhile, sit five points clear of Tottenham in the Premier League table, with a positive goal difference and one of the best home records in the division, alongside Arsenal and Nottingham Forest - and in the 2022/23 season, they came within two points of securing European football for the first time in their history under Frank's tutelage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Frank has won 11 of his 28 games in the Premier League this season.

Boasting an impressive style of play that includes pragmatism, counter-attacking and fast, passing play to suit whichever opponent they play, it would be a stark contrast from Postecoglou who tends to stick to his principles by playing one certain way.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-03-25.

