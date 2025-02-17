Tottenham Hotspur's continued search for signings under Ange Postecoglou could see them move for Moise Kean in the summer after his breakthrough season at Fiorentina - but Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Italian could be a difficult target for the north London club to land with his release clause being high.

Kean has already played in the Premier League before, featuring for Everton after signing under Marco Silva - but even Carlo Ancelotti couldn't get a tune out of the then-wonderkid, as he scored just two goals in 32 top-flight appearances for the Toffees before returning to Italy to join Juventus. Kean again had an unproductive season last time out in Turin, failing to score in 20 appearances - but Fiorentina signing him in the summer has given Kean a new lease of life.

Jacobs: Tottenham 'Talk Internally' About Kean, No Approach Yet

The Italian could be a transfer target for the summer window

His 15 Serie A goals in just 23 appearances have made it his most prolific season ever by February, and once again it's attracted the interest of clubs from England - with Tottenham making their interest known in the 'exceptional' star, as he was labelled by one Juventus fanpage.

Moise Kean's Serie A statistics - Fiorentina squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =3rd Goals 15 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =13th Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 7.14 1st

Jacobs has revealed that Tottenham have spoken about the Italian national forward internally, and although there hasn't yet been an approach, it could be one to watch.

But having found his pomp in Florence, Kean could pay loyalty to La Viola - but with a high release clause, it could be a step too far for Daniel Levy to activate. Jacobs exclusively said to GIVEMESPORT:

"From Tottenham's point of view, it really is just something that has been spoken about internally. "There's been no kind of approach or legwork yet with a view to the summer, so it may be one to watch, but I don't think there's a guarantee at this point that Kean himself is looking to leave Fiorentina - who he only joined this season. "When a player has this kind of breakthrough, a bit like Ademola Lookman at Atalanta, they often are relatively loyal to their club. "And the release clause that he has, which I think is in excess of €50million (£43million), is far too high for anyone to consider triggering it at this stage."

Tottenham already have Mathys Tel on a loan deal, with an option to buy the young Frenchman, and Dominic Solanke will return from injury by the end of the season to boost Postecoglou's ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moise Kean has five goals in 19 caps for Italy.

However, if Tel doesn't sign, Kean could be the perfect replacement to come in and challenge the England international for minutes.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-02-25.

Related Tottenham Want to Sign 'Unreal' Midfielder for Ange Postecoglou Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a summer move for the impressive midfielder.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.