Tottenham Hotspur have now held talks with Nottingham Forest over the signing of Brennan Johnson, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Johnson is a player of interest to Ange Postecoglou's side, with Tottenham expected to accelerate attempts to sign the young forward in the coming days.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Brennan Johnson

After a few rocky years, it's safe to say the good times are back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Postecoglou ushered in a feeling of optimism after his first three Premier League games in charge. An opening day draw away to Brentford was backed up with two victories against Manchester United and Bournemouth, with Spurs eyeing up this weekend's league clash against Fulham as a chance to snatch another set of three points.

If things go to plan for the north London outfit, they might even be doing it with an extra member of their squad, as speculation surrounding Johnson's move to the capital club begins to pick up. It's reported by The Daily Mail that Nottingham Forest could demand a fee in the region of £50 million for Johnson, who is a product of the East Midlands outfit's academy.

The report suggests that Tottenham could even include the option for Nottingham Forest to take some of their unwanted players as part of the deal, with Postecoglou looking to trim down his Spurs side ahead of Friday's deadline. And now in the latest update, it's suggested talks have already taken place between Spurs and Nottingham Forest, with a move edging closer.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Brennan Johnson and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about where Johnson's proposed move to Tottenham was up to, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted the deal was progressing nicely, with the winger likely to become a Spurs player this week.

On the current state of play, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the key there for Spurs, if they’re going to sign Johnson, and there has definitely been talks in the last 48 hours between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, they need to sell players in order to raise the funds.

“I think Nottingham Forest are going to want a minimum of £40 million, might even want as much £50 million for Johnson.

“There's a big list of players that Tottenham are looking to offload and Postecoglou has admitted it.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

As alluded to by Crook, Spurs have plenty of players they'd be happy to see leave the club before September 1st, with a busy week of outgoings expected at Hotspur Way.

One of those names on the list of potential exits is Eric Dier and according to The Daily Mail, he is someone who Tottenham are actively looking to sell.

The same report name drops Sergio Reguilon, Davinson Sanchez and Giovani Lo Celso as players in a similar boat at Spurs, with Postecoglou keen to move the dead wood from the previous eras out of the club.

Whereas journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Championship side Leeds United hold 'concrete interest' in Spurs fullback Djed Spence.