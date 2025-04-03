Tottenham have held talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane about a free transfer move this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Germany international has been regarded as one of the top forwards in Europe for several seasons now, but his current contract with the Bundesliga giants is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Talks are ongoing with Bayern over a renewal but as time ticks away, Spurs have now made a move to convince the former Man City star to return to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hold Talks for Sane Deal

Player open to a pay-cut

The 29-year-old is one of Bayern Munich's highest earners currently, bringing in around £320,000-per-week, and the Bundesliga outfit are keen to cut their wage bill down ahead of the summer window.

Sane is in talks about staying at the Allianz Arena beyond this season, but Tottenham have held talks with his representatives to find out if he would be open to a return to the Premier League with the north London club.

But while Sane initially wanted to move on at the end of the season, he is now more inclined to stay in Germany and that has stopped Tottenham tabling a formal offer.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 9 Assists 4 Expected goals 7.9 Minutes played 1,226

It had been reported that Sane was even willing to consider taking a pay-cut if he were to leave, but it now seems more likely that he will follow in the footsteps of Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala in extending his stay in Bavaria.

Spurs are looking at strengthening their forward options this summer amid concerns over the long-term future of captain Heung-Min Son, and Son would undoubtedly fill that gap with goals and assists from a winger.

