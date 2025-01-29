Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is a player that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a keen eye on ahead of the transfer deadline, according to The Telegraph.

Despite their season having been ravaged by injuries, Spurs have only signed one player in the winter window at the time of writing. Antonin Kinsky was drafted in earlier this month to provide cover for Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster, with Spurs’ shot-stoppers having both spent time on the sidelines during the campaign.

Elsewhere on the pitch, however, Spurs are done to the bare bones, as is evident by both the club’s league position of 15th and the growing pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou. The North London side may yet, however, make at least one more addition before the window shuts in early February.

Spurs keen on Angel Gomes

Midfielder would offer much-needed depth

Spurs’ injury woes were made even worse when Postecoglou recently confirmed that Pape Matar Sarr had gone down with a knock, leaving just four midfield options for Spurs. One of those, Archie Gray, has been deployed across the backline this season to help the club cope with their defensive injuries, only increasing their need for midfield depth.

This is something that Angel Gomes, who has been described as 'phenomenal' would offer. The midfielder, who began his career with Manchester United, joined Lille in 2020. After a season away on loan, Gomes returned in 2021 and has since become a crucial part of the Lille team, having racked up over 100 appearances for the club.

Angel Gomes Stats 24/25 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Ligue 1 12 1 1 Champions League 3 0 0 Champions League Qualifiers 2 0 0

Comfortable playing either as a central midfielder, holding midfielder or further up the pitch, Gomes would offer Spurs a versatility that their current injury predicament will have them craving. The Telegraph reported that, while Gomes was initially viewed as a summer target, they are now looking to bring in at least one outfield player this window, so perhaps a deal could be brought forward.

Gomes is out of contract in the summer, meaning Spurs may find themselves able to strike a cut-price deal for the midfielder, who made his debut for the England national team last year. Conversely, as Gomes plays abroad, Spurs may hope the player signs a pre-contract agreement if they fail to negotiate a deal.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/01/2025)