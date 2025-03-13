Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Angel Gomes over a free transfer move this summer for Ange Postecoglou, according to Football Transfers.

The Lilywhites are likely to continue their squad overhaul under the manager this summer after a disappointing campaign which has seen them battling in the bottom half of the Premier League and failing to win a domestic trophy once again.

The club are still in the Europa League, although they trail from the first-leg in their tie with AZ Alkmaar ahead of Thursday's second leg, but plans are already underway for next season and Gomes is someone who has been identified as a top target.

Tottenham In Talks with Angel Gomes

England international will leave Lille

With doubts over the future of Yves Bissouma and James Maddison in their midfield department, Postecoglou sees England star Gomes as a perfect remedy to add quality and depth to the squad.

Gomes, who has been described as 'phenomenal' and a 'magician', is out of contract with Lille this summer and has already informed the Ligue 1 outfit that he wants to leave - which has seen his game time in France reduce as a result.

But there is plenty of interest in the central midfielder from the Premier League and Spurs are looking to beat the competition for his signature by opening talks with his representatives early to get a deal done early.

Angel Gomes Lille Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 15(5) Goals 2 Assists 1

Born in Edmonton, London, a return to the north of the capital could be enticing for Gomes, who made his debut for the England senior team in 2024 under Lee Carsley and has since become a regular member of the squad.

Former club Manchester United and West Ham are also believed to be interested in his services but playing regularly for a team competing for European football more often than not could be the difference between convincing him to join and missing out to a rival.

He would also be a free transfer which would help Spurs to continue to plan their rebuild for the new season without eating too much into their budget for other positions. GMS sources have revealed that this is a deal chairman Daniel Levy personally wants to get over the line too, and the club are moving to get it done.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 13/03/2025.