Tottenham Hotspur transfer chiefs are already planning ahead for the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Lille duo Jonathan David and Angel Gomes both on their radar ahead of a potential double swoop from the Ligue 1 club.

A big transfer window this summer saw Tottenham land the likes of Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert - and though results haven't quite gone their way, the club have signed for the future to go alongside their current stars. But they're already planning ahead for the future, according to reports, with a potential double swoop for David and Gomes in their sights.

Report: Tottenham Eye Free Double Swoop For Gomes And David

The Lilywhites have been on the ball in the transfer market and that could continue

The report from TBR Football states that both David and Gomes are on Tottenham's radar ahead of moves - with the Lilywhites holding talks with representatives ahead of potentially landing the duo in the summer transfer window once their contracts with Lille run out.

The north London outfit have followed developments surrounding the pair for a lengthy period, and there is a chance to land them both - which is something that Tottenham are 'looking closely at'.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =7th Shots Per Game 2.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =6th Match rating 7.11 2nd

The duo have both told Lille that they will be leaving at the end of the season once their deals expire, with David - labelled 'phenomenal' thought to be keen on a move to the English top-flight after scoring his 100th goal for Lille over the weekend vs Champions League outfit Brest.

And he won't be alone in terms of players moving from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with England international Gomes - also labelled as 'phenomenal' - keen on making the move back over the channel to his homeland.

Spurs are joined by Manchester United and local rivals Arsenal in their interest in both players - though Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on Canadian star David, and Manchester City are joined by Liverpool in their hopes of signing Gomes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has 101 goals for Lille in just 206 games.

Gomes made his England debut under Lee Carsley back in September, and his performances on the international stage have reminded Premier League fans just what he can do against top opponents, whilst David's consistent efforts in Ligue 1 have made him one of the most sought-after stars in Europe over recent years - and so it's a no-brainer for clubs such as Tottenham to make a move for him.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-12-24.