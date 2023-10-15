Highlights Mauricio Pochettino was undoubtedly one of Tottenham's greatest managers of the Premier League era.

The Argentine delivered great times at Spurs, but had his work cut out in the first couple of years.

Only two of his first ten signings remain at Spurs, while one is now teammates with Lionel Messi.

Over the course of five years, Mauricio Pochettino had some incredible years in charge of Tottenham Hotspur. He guided them to their first-ever Champions League final, and they've never come closer to winning the Premier League than they did under his guidance. He also brought some superb players to the club including Son Heung-min.

The club wasn't in the best of shapes when he arrived, though, and he had his work cut out for him, so he wasted no time diving into the transfer market and signed over 10 players in his first two seasons at the club. What happened to the first 10, though? How did they get on at Tottenham, and where are they now? Well, let's find out.

1 Ben Davies

Pochettino's first signing as Spurs boss was Ben Davies from Swansea City. The full-back had impressed for the Welsh side in the Premier League, so the Argentine turned to him as he looked to transform the club. While he wasn't initially an overwhelming success, the transfer has been a huge hit over the years.

Making 314 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, Davies is still at the club to this day. Just last season, he made 40 appearances in all competitions for the club and has played three times already so far this year under new manager Ange Postecoglou. Considering the long-term success of the move, this was a fine bit of business to start Pochettino's reign at Spurs.

2 Michel Vorm

From one former Swansea player to another, Pochettino brought in Michel Vorm shortly after Davies. The shot-stopper was signed to strictly serve as a back-up to Hugo Lloris and his time at the club reflected that.

Over the course of six years, his appearances largely came out of the Premier League and in the cup competitions Spurs were in, but he did make 48 appearances throughout his time there. He retired in 2020, but soon returned to Tottenham as a goalkeeping coach, but left the role in the summer of 2021.

3 Eric Dier

In terms of importance to the team, Eric Dier may be the most successful transfer on this list. The Englishman, initially signed as a midfielder, served as a mainstay for Tottenham for almost a decade. He joined from Sporting CP and has made over 360 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Eventually moving into defence, he held a spot in the back line for quite some time but has fallen out of favour at the club now that Postecoglou has taken charge. Having yet to make a single appearance this year, Dier's time at Spurs may be nearing its end.

4 DeAndre Yedlin

The first failure of Pochettino's reign, DeAndre Yedlin has had a solid career as a professional footballer, it just didn't happen at Tottenham for him. Signed in the summer of 2014 from Seattle Sounders FC, he didn't actually join the Lilywhites until January 2015. He made one appearance in his first season, before spending the next on loan at Sunderland.

After just two seasons, he left to join Newcastle United on a permanent deal and spent five years at St James' Park. A further spell at Galatasaray paved the way for a return to his homeland and he joined Inter Miami in 2022 where he now teams up with Lionel Messi.

5 Federico Fazio

After several very successful years at Sevilla, Federico Fazio was brought to Tottenham to help strengthen the club's back line, but the move didn't quite have the impact Pochettino was hoping for. The Argentine struggled to really find his feet in England and after making 31 appearances in his first season, he was loaned back to Sevilla.

His return wasn't as successful as his initial tenure in Spain, though, and he made just six appearances. A loan spell at AS Roma followed before he joined the Serie A side on a permanent deal and spent four years as a first-team fixture for the squad. Jose Mourinho's appointment spelt the end of his time at Roma, though, and his time in the first team diminished notably. Fazio soon joined Salernitana and has remained with the club since.

6 Benjamin Stambouli

Benjamin Stambouli had impressed at Montpellier in Ligue 1 ahead of his move to Spurs and Pochettino brought him into the club at the very end of his first transfer window, adding depth to his midfield. The Frenchman struggled to really make an impact in England, though.

The midfielder failed to ever really cement a place in the first team at Spurs and after 25 appearances in his debut campaign, he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain. He's since spent time in Ligue 1 with PSG, before a lengthy spell at Schalke 04 and plies his trade these days at Adana Demirspor.

7 Dele Alli

After a busy summer transfer window, Pochettino made just one signing in the winter one, but it was a big one as Dele Alli joined the side from MK Dons. The midfielder had impressed for the club in League One and was brought to Spurs with a keen eye on the future. He was initially loaned back to the Dons for the rest of that season, but once he joined up with Pochettino that following summer, things looked promising.

The midfielder hit the ground running at Spurs and looked like a superstar in his first couple of seasons at the club. Scoring in double digits in each of his first three seasons, it looked like Tottenham had signed a true superstar, but things sadly took a downturn shortly after. He fell out of favour at the club, failed to impress at Everton when he joined the Toffees and even struggled in Turkey at Besiktas last season.

After going public with his mental health issues and personal struggles off the field, the entire country continues to root for Alli and hope we see the best of him on the football pitch return one day.

8 Kevin Wimmer

Not quite satisfied with his defence after one year in England, Pochettino's first signing of the 2015-16 season was another centre-back as he brought Kevin Wimmer to Spurs. The Austrian had impressed at FC Koln but failed to ever really succeed at Tottenham. He made just 31 appearances across two years with the club, before joining Stoke City and again, struggled to find his feet.

After numerous loan spells away from the Potters, he joined Rapid Vienna on a permanent deal in 2021, before moving to Slovan Bratislava this summer.

9 Kieran Trippier

After three great years with Burnley, Kieran Trippier joined Spurs in the summer of 2015, but it wasn't until his third season at the club that he really became a success. After a slow integration into the side, he was consistently one of the team's finest performers for two straight years before he surprisingly joined Atletico Madrid.

After three years in Spain, he returned to England and joined Newcastle, where he has been a major success and helped guide them back to the Champions League last year. As far as the Magpies' recent big-money moves, Trippier has undoubtedly been one of the very best.

10 Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld had been a star for Southampton during his year-long loan spell at the club from Atletico Madrid, and it encouraged Spurs to sign him on a permanent deal in 2015. He was an instant success for the club as well and became a firm fixture in the heart of their defence.

Over six seasons, he made close to 250 appearances for Spurs and was regularly linked with moves away to the likes of Manchester United. He remained with Tottenham until 2021, though, when he joined Al-Duhail. After just one year with the Qatari side, he joined Royal Antwerp and has spent two years with the Belgian club now.