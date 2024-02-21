Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing another top-level centre-back at Hotspur Way in 2024.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is looking to secure Champions League football next term.

The Lilywhites are reportedly considering moves for Riccardo Calafiori and Morato.

Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing another “top-level” centre-back in 2024, as transfer insider Dean Jones claims the net is being “cast wider” amid links to moves for Riccardo Calafiori and Morato at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a positive 2023/24 season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is looking to secure Champions League football next term.

The ex-Celtic boss has been helped by the backing of chairman Daniel Levy in the two transfer windows across the campaign but will already be looking ahead to the summer market. Tottenham have been linked with moves for Bologna’s Calafiori and Benfica’s Morato this term and could look to continue their interest into the 2024 summer transfer window.

Tottenham’s interest in centre-back additions

Tottenham have been active across the two transfer windows throughout the 2023/24 season, having looked to back head coach Postecoglou this term. The Lilywhites missed out on European football after finishing eighth during the 2022/23 campaign and were determined to make their return to continental competition. 11 players have been welcomed to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Harry Kane departing north London for Bayern Munich last summer.

Postecoglou had been eager to bolster his defensive ranks and made a key centre-back addition in each market. In August 2023, Tottenham splashed out £43m to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, who has established himself as a regular in Postecoglou’s side. Last month, Spurs acquired the services of Bologna centre-back Radu Dragusin in a deal worth £26.7m.

However, Tottenham have continued to be linked with further centre-back additions beyond the closure of the recent winter transfer window. According to Calciomercato, the Lilywhites are one of several sides linked with a move for Bologna centre-back Calafiori. The report states that any deal could cost up to €20m (£17m) as the north London outfit look to continue to bolster their defensive ranks.

Meanwhile, Record claims that Tottenham are leading the race to sign Benfica centre-back Morato. The 22-year-old offers functional versatility and can operate as a left-back, which could prove attractive for Postecoglou. However, Morato has a €100m (£86m) release clause, which Spurs are unlikely to pay for a talent who hasn’t yet proved himself in one of Europe’s big five leagues.

On the centre-back front, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th February) that Tottenham could be in the race to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. The England U21 international has impressed for Sean Dyche’s side and could seek a move out of Goodison Park in the next few months.

Riccardo Calafiori vs Morato - 2023/24 stats Riccardo Calafiori (Serie A) Morato (Liga Portugal) Appearances 18(4) 14(2) Minutes 1643 1265 Tackles per game 1.3 2.6 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.9 Fouls per game 1.2 0.9 Clearances per game 2.1 1.7 Dribbled past per game 0.4 1.6 Overall rating 6.73 6.92 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 20-02-24

Dean Jones - Tottenham intend to sign another ‘top-level’ centre-back in 2024

Jones claims that Tottenham always intended to make two centre-back additions in 2024. The journalist also suggests that their net is being “cast wider” than just Calafiori and Morato. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The situation hasn't changed, and Tottenham have always intended to sign two top-level centre-backs across 2024. They’ve got one through the door, and now, in the summer window, the plan is to go after another. Calafiori and Morato might be mentioned now, but the net is being cast wider than that. They’ve got some interesting options opening up to them. Still, from what I understand, they’re not committing at this stage, even though they want to make early moves in the summer transfer window similar to how they did in the winter market.”

Having enjoyed a busy 2024 winter transfer window, Tottenham fans will be hoping for more of the same come the summer market. Spurs’ business could be dictated by their ability to qualify for the 2024/25 season’s Champions League, with the side currently sitting fifth in the Premier League.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (19th February) that Tottenham could pay £35m for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer. The Lilywhites had been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old throughout the winter transfer window but were unwilling to meet their London rivals’ £50m demand for the academy graduate. However, Gallagher could have just 12 months left on his deal at Chelsea come the summer, which may force the Blues into a sale should he fail to put pen to paper on new terms over the next few months.

Tottenham return to Premier League action on 2nd March, when they host Crystal Palace at Hotspur Way. Spurs then face arguably their biggest game of the 2023/24 season, heading to the West Midlands to take on Aston Villa on 10th March.