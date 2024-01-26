Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are "advancing" in negotiations to sign Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa at Hotspur Way, with West Ham United also expressing an interest.

Spurs have already had a busy 2024 winter transfer window, adding Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Nusa is seen as a sensible signing for the future, although he may not make an immediate impact for the Lilywhites, given his age.

Spurs have enjoyed a busy 2024 winter transfer window and aim to make one more significant signing before the market closes on the 1st February as they look towards the future.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou has received the backing of chairman Daniel Levy in the transfer market and hopes to guide the Lilywhites to a place back in the Champions League at the end of the 2023/24 season. Nusa has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in Europe and is slowly building his reputation at Club Brugge. Premier League scouts are monitoring his progress in Belgium.

Tottenham’s busy winter transfer window amid potential Nusa signing

Tottenham have already made a splash in the 2024 winter transfer window and could aim to end it with a bang if they can secure the capture of Nusa. Spurs opened their business for 2024 when they secured the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Tottenham have a €17m (close to £15m) option to buy the Germany international outright. Werner offers cover and competition for Richarlison and Son Heung-min, with the latter currently in Qatar on Asia Cup duty with South Korea.

The Lilywhites followed Werner's signing by acquiring Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin’s signature in a deal worth £26.7m. The 21-year-old has signed a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2030 and will compete with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for a place in Postecoglou’s starting lineup. Having bolstered their squad with two important additions, you could be forgiven for concluding that Tottenham’s business for the winter would be over.

However, on 19th January, HLN (via Romano) revealed that talks were taking place between Spurs and Club Brugge over a deal to sign Nusa. The day after, Romano confirmed that further conversations over Nusa would occur imminently, with Tottenham eager to press on with the deal to avoid losing out on the 18-year-old. Nusa has no intention of leaving the Belgian outfit now, but a deal could be signed for the Norway international to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are ‘pushing’ to secure the teenager’s signature before the winter window’s deadline. Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones (via Sports Lens) reveals that Premier League duo Brentford and West Ham also want to sign Nusa.

Antonio Nusa - 2023/24 Jupiler Pro League stats vs current Club Brugge squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.08 5th Goals 3 =5th Assists 2 =5th Shots per game 1.8 =5th Key passes per game 1.1 5th Dribbles per game 2.7 1st Fouled per game 1.1 =1st Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 26-01-24

Alex Crook - Nusa a ‘sensible signing for the future’

Crook has been told that a deal for Nusa to sign for Tottenham is “advancing” despite the fact West Ham have “checked on him.” The talkSPORT reporter isn’t convinced the forward will make an immediate impact in north London but believes he will be a “sensible signing for the future.” Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“I was told this morning that one's advancing, although West Ham have also checked on him. But it's the most advanced with Tottenham. I'm not sure he's a player who will come in and tear up any trees straightaway, but this is quite a sensible signing for the future.”

Tottenham transfer news, including Joshua Zirkzee claim

Tottenham’s busy 2024 winter transfer window indicates that Postecoglou may not be able to welcome many more signings this month. Spurs may have to sell players to bring further players in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to The Daily Mirror (via Sky Sports), Tottenham remain interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. However, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also interested in the 22-year-old with a release clause of £34.4m. Bayern Munich also have a buy-back clause in the deal which sent Zirkzee to Bologna, indicating that the Bundesliga giants could be in pole position to acquire his signature.

Meanwhile, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Tottenham may recall Tanguy Ndombele from his loan spell at Galatasaray. Spurs could send the 27-year-old elsewhere, with Stade Rennais and Al-Ettifaq interested in his services.

Ndombele struggled to adapt to the Premier League following his £63m arrival from Lyon in the summer of 2019. A loan spell at his former club, Lyon, was followed by temporary moves to Napoli and Galatasaray, where he failed to convince Tottenham bosses that he was ready to return and make an impact at Hotspur Way.