Amid all the controversy in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Liverpool last weekend, there was the beginning of a beautiful tale on the home bench.

Jamie Donley, 18, was listed among the substitutes after propelling himself into Ange Postecoglou’s thoughts with scintillating displays for Spurs’ under-21s and impressing in first-team training.

At a time when cash is king in the Premier League - and finding a Harry Kane replacement is the trendy theme around North London - there is genuine hope for the emergence of an exciting forward who has been part of the club since Under-8s level.

It’s early days but sources around Spurs believe there is a genuine chance he gets lift off this season. It might not be too long until there’s a new chant around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: 'Jamie Donley, he’s one of our own!'

He is described by those close to him as someone that can play anywhere in the front line but also in the No.10 role.

What are people saying about Jamie Donley?

As Spurs youth expert John Wenham from Lilywhite Rose podcast explained to GiveMeSport: “His main attributes and skill sets are his reading of the game, spacial awareness, temperament, a very high football IQ, ability to pick a pass and finishing. He constantly works hard and is superb in the press regularly forcing mistakes out of opponents.

“He has trained with the first team before but this time it seems more permanent.”

Donley’s left-foot is a thing of beauty and at a time when Tottenham might need to dig deep for creative resources in the coming weeks, we could be about to see a breakthrough.

Manor Solomon has joined other creative players including Brennan Johnson, Bryan Gil, Gio Lo Celso and Ivan Perisic - who may have played his last game for the club - on the injury list and as such Postecoglou may soon recognise that Donley not only remains around the first-team but has the chance of making his debut.

Tottenham have 13 matches between now and the end of the year, giving everyone time to gauge how is best to shape his career in these early stages.

What is Tottenham's plan for Jamie Donley this season?

The potential of a loan deal in January can not be ruled out but what seems clear is he is already outgrowing youth football.

He’s a popular figure around the club’s training base and the England youth international has already signed a contract that ties him to the club until 2027.

Last week, starting in the No.10 role and ending it as a No.9 in Premier League 2, he scored two super goals against Chelsea. In the EFL Trophy last month he was outstanding, with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 win at Colchester United. In total this season he’s played six matches and returned five goals and seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

There are plenty of reasons to hold excitement around this Postecoglou era at Spurs and his open-mindedness around accelerating his path to the senior set-up is the latest one.

After the involvement against Liverpool, Donley wrote on social media that it was an “unreal experience”.

There should be plenty more moments like that to come, so keep an eye on Tottenham’s exciting young No.63.

Tottenham could strengthen attack in January

With the injuries piling up for Spurs at the moment, there is a feeling the club might prioritise the signing of Jota in January over an established centre forward.

The former Celtic player is looking to leave Al-Ittihad and Postecoglou, his old boss in Scotland, is believed to be very open to the prospect of signing him if a deal can come together.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central) Undisclosed Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.5m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Finding a new striker in 2024 will still become an area of focus and scouting missions are being put in place, yet the confidence around Son Heung-min as the leading man in attack is strong at this stage and Richarlison’s capabilities are also still valued with GMS recently being told by journalist Paul Brown that the attacker is "almost back to his best".

There are early observations being made of Stuttgart front man Serhou Guirassy though.

The club are determined to take their time over finding a proper Kane replacement and while they eventually will do so, it might not be until the end of the season.

Bundesliga’s leading scorer Guirassy will probably move at that moment and has hit their radar with his early season performances, with 11 goals to his name from seven matches in all competitions, per Transfermarkt. Several other Premier League clubs, including Fulham and West Ham, will monitor him closely in the coming months but expect Spurs to do so too.