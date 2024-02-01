Highlights Alejo Veliz has flown to Sevilla to complete a loan move for the rest of the season, as he has lacked playing time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Having fallen down the pecking order with the arrival of Timo Werner, it's not surprising that Spurs have decided to let Veliz develop elsewhere.

The loan deal does not include a buy option, so Veliz will return to Tottenham in June after gaining valuable first-team experience.

Veliz moved to Spurs during the summer transfer window for a fee of around £13m, as per BBC. However, after a lack of minutes, he looks set to depart to gain some valuable first-team experience and continue his development away from Hotspur Way.

Veliz set to undergo medical

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Veliz has now travelled to Spain to undergo medical tests ahead of signing for Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the campaign. If everything goes to plan, Veliz will sign on the dotted line with the Spanish club. Romano confirms that there won't be a buy option in the loan deal, meaning he will return to Tottenham in June, and this is a "key step" for the youngster after a recent injury.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claimed on 31st January that Sevilla had submitted a proposal to the north London outfit to acquire the 20-year-old forward on loan, and it appears Spurs have now made the decision to sanction his departure.

Alejo Veliz - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Stats Output Appearances 0 (8) Minutes 45 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 1/2/2024

It's no surprise that Ange Postecoglou and his team have decided that it's best for Veliz to continue his development away from Spurs for the remainder of the campaign considering his lack of minutes. The Premier League side also secured the signature of Timo Werner earlier in the window, meaning Veliz has fallen even further down the pecking order.

Tottenham could make late bid for striker

It's understood that Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is a player of interest to the Lilywhites, and the former Liverpool man is reportedly valued at around £50m. The Cherries will undoubtedly be reluctant to offload the forward during the middle of the season considering his importance to the club, but a hefty offer might force their hand if Spurs can conjure up the funds.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't be surprised if the north London club made a late move to secure the signature of Solanke, but he expects his valuation to be too steep for Spurs. There's no doubt that Solanke would be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they somehow manage to get a deal over the line, but it's looking unlikely that Bournemouth would sanction a sale at this time.